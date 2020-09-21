In this week’s episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’, we get the answer to one vital question — is love the only ingredient in a successful relationship? While Angela and Michael prove the statement to be true, Kalani and Asuelu have a lot of differences. And Colt finally confronts his mum Debbie. Well, you can check out the details of this week’s episode in our recap section. But before that, read on to know more about the next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 16 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 16 will release on September 27, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 15 Recap

Episode 15 starts off with Larissa recovering after her cosmetic surgery. She complains that she is in a lot of pain while Eric stays by her side. A tearful Angela leaves Michael and heads for the US after hearing about her mother’s emergency hospitalization. While saying her farewells to her newly-wedded husband, she says: “My biggest fear is I won’t make it to my mom in time to tell her I love her, and I don’t know if she will ever get to meet Michael.”

Andrei and Charlie get into a major confrontation at the wedding in Moldova. Kalani, Asuelu, and their sons reach their family’s home to say goodbye. Asuelu’s sister Tammy does not like this whole idea and a worried Kalani tells her husband: “I think we both know that we don’t like each other, and I think we’re both just going around each other because we have to.”

Colt and his mum Debbie sit together to clip their cat’s nails. Colt eventually opens up about his feelings after his breakup with Jess. He tells Debbie, “I just think a lot about what happened in Brazil with Jess and just Jess in general, and I know you saw her as a threat to me like she just wanted something.” Debbie cuts him off and explains how Jess was using him for cash and a green card. Colt then asks his mum to stop interfering in his relationships.

Angela reaches Georgia and rushes to the hospital to meet her mother. However, after 10 days, her mum passes away. She Facetimes Michael and tells him about the funeral. Michael informs her that he cannot be by her side now since his visa might take another 18 months. Kalani, who is now back in Utah, is worried about how to handle the COVID-1 situation, alongside Asuelu. He keeps on going out without following any norms. After a heated argument, Asuelu leaves the next morning for Washington.

