’90 Day Fiance’ season 17 is in the midst of its three-part tell-all sessions where we get some revealing insights into the relationship status of the featured couples. Hosted by Shaun Robinson, the reunion takes place over a Zoom call, minus Paul and Karine, who are dealing with abuse allegations. Let’s dive into the details of the episode later. But before that, read on to know more about the next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 17 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 17 will release on October 4, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT. The 17th episode is titled ‘Tell All Part 2’. The season ends with the third part of the tell-all sessions, which drops on October 11, 2020.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers

Next week on ‘Part 2 of the Tell All’, Asuelu summons the courage to stand up for Kalani and their kids. Tammy and Kolini get into an altercation that turns physical. Shaun calls Syngin’s ex-roommates to speak about Tania. Michael’s aunt asks Angela when the latter is planning to go through the IVF process Angela is skeptical since she is more concerned about her finances. Vanessa confirms that she was intimate with Colt during his relationship with Jess. Larissa reveals some secrets about Colt.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 17 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 17 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 16 Recap

Colt is uncomfortable when he has to face both his exes at the same time. According to him, both Larissa and Jess hate him. Jess admires Larissa’s new look and says that she just wants to destroy Colt and his mum Debbie. Jess says she is also very happy, following her split with Colt. Elizabeth and Andrei open up about their quarantine struggles, with Andrei stating that he is still a stay-at-home father. When Shaun asks them about the state of their relationship, following their second Moldovan wedding, Elizabeth admits that nothing is great.

As for Michael and Angela, they are awaiting their spousal visa approval. When Jess calls Colt a liar, he reverts: “Jess, come on sweetheart. You manipulate men, sweetheart. You throw around sex like it’s going out of style…You had me in bed before I even knew your name.” This causes Larissa to fire up and she calls Colt a cheater as well. Debbie comes to defend her son but finally, Colt has to raise his hands in surrender. Kalani and Asuelu admit that they are in a really rocky place right now.

Read More: Are Michael and Angela From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?