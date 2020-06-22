The ‘question mark’ in ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ is definitely there for a reason. I mean, is anyone in the show really “happy” after tying the knot? Couples are fighting for money, begging for forgiveness, and are totally unsure of their futures. The second week of the series’ fifth edition also introduces us to the last two couples — Paul and Karine, and Tania and Syngin, who had not been featured in the premiere episode. There’s no end to marital struggles, it seems, and there is definitely more to come. Want some more insights? Well, read on to know more about the show’s next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 3 will release on June 28, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 is called ‘Seeds of Discontent’. In this episode, “Elizabeth’s family confronts her about Andrei’s actions. Jess extends an exotic invite to Colt. Skyla impedes Angela’s wedding. Larissa finds out shocking news about Colt. Kalani and Asuelu’s upcoming trip is threatened” — as outlined by TLC. You can also watch a sneak peek of the next episode here.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 3 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 2 Recap

Colt is quite happy after spending some intimate time with Jessica but the latter is still upset that he had not told his mother about the trip. After Colt promises that he will reveal the relationship soon before Debbie, the couple heads out to explore Chicago. Paul and Karine are packing to depart from Brazil along with son Pierre. The pair had decided to return to Kentucky after not landing a job in Brazil. Karine has secured a spousal visa and she also has received her Green Card.

Asuelu arrives to play volleyball despite the reservations of Kalani. He plans to return to Samoa soon. Elizabeth, although angry about Andrei’s sudden second wedding proposal, says that the ceremony will happen this month. She also plans on asking her dad money to finance the event. Larissa has lodged an application for a Green Card and is attending a pole dancing class. Her friends have also set her up for a blind date. Angela visits her gynecologist only to find out that she might have a cyst and the doctor also suggests checking her uterine lining for cancerous cells. Well, that is really bad news for the star.

Syngin is living with his wife Tania in Connecticut, while the latter is suffering from a broken foot post an accident. He also needs a work permit to land a job. Meanwhile, Jessica is suspicious of a woman named Vanessa who keeps calling him. Paul FaceTimes his mother and asks if he can stay with her once the fam reaches the US — to which she gives a ‘no’ as the answer. Chuck agrees to pay for Elizabeth’s wedding in Moldova while Syngin considers taking a job at a bar, despite Tania’s inhibitions.

