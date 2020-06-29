The stars in ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever?’ are struggling far too much after their marriage. While Angela’s upcoming nuptials to Michael is packed with problems, Syngin is neck down in a financial crisis. Meanwhile, Andrei is in his own world, planning his second wedding, at the expense of his father in law. What’s more? Paul reaches America and it seems his mom has decided to implement tough love to get her son back on track. Want some more insights? Well, read on to know more about the show’s next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 4 will release on July 5, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 is called ‘She’s a Wolf’. In this episode, “Elizabeth’s new discovery threatens the wedding; Colt comes clean to his mother; Karine discovers more about Paul’s America; Angela is desperate for a witness; Larissa makes a surprising call; Kalani and her mother go head-to-head with Asuelu” — as outlined by TLC. You can also watch a sneak peek of the next episode here.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 4 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 3 Recap

Karine gets ready to leave Brazil with her husband and son Pierre as Paul books a van for the airport. In Chicago, Colt gets ready and says farewell to Jess and in their parting discussion, they converse about how to continue their relationship in the future. Colt is also receptive of the idea to get Jess a K-1 visa once her 6-month validity is over. Jess also asks Colt to visit her in her hometown in Brazil and meet her family. Colt says: “This is a really huge step for us and I’m glad that Jess and I are starting to talk about what our future looks like together.” Larissa, meanwhile, is on the lookout for her new love. She is having a difficult time finding a guy and finally, decides to meet a guy named Matt for a blind date. Their first date goes relatively well with Larissa gushing over his half-Egyptian heritage.

Andrei is excited for his second wedding in Moldova while Syngin gears up for his interview at an Irish pub. The bartender says he’ll get back with the results. Angela meets her immigration lawyer to discuss her will. She wants her grandchildren to get their inheritance after her death. Asuelu, before his trip to Samoa, finds out about a measles outbreak. He tells Kalani the same and they decide to get their kids the shots before embarking on their travel plans. On the other hand, after Skyla refuses to serve as the witness for her mom’s wedding to Michael, Angela has to search for a new witness within a short notice of two weeks. The doctor advises Kalani and Asuelu to postpone the trip as Kennedy is too young for the shots.

