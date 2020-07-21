In this week’s episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’, most of the events take place outside America. While Elizabeth and Andrei scout for wedding venues in Moldova, Jess and Colt have varying opinions about Debbie. Want some more insights? Well, you can check out the details in our recap section. But before that, read on to know more about the show’s next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 7 will release on July 26, 2020, on TLC, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 is called ‘The Best Mistake of My Life’. In this episode, “Drama erupts when Colt and Debbie meet Jess’ family; Angela refuses to act like a Nigerian woman; Larissa is betrayed by Eric; Elizabeth’s family questions Andrei’s past; Asuelu throws Kalani under the bus; Paul hopes to win over Karine” — as outlined by TLC. You can also watch a sneak peek of the next episode here.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 5 Episode 7 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 6 Recap

In the hotel in Brazil, when Debbie dozes off, Colt and Jess go to dinner. Colt reveals that he has booked a separate room for more privacy. Jess is not happy with the entire arrangement and calls Colt “a baby man. Elizabeth and Andrei search for a wedding venue in Moldova. They first check out a casino in a strip mall, which is not something that is approved by Liz. She additionally says that she wants to ditch traditional Moldovan food during the event. This leads to another round of arguments between the couple.

Larissa visits her attorney Adam Vander Heyden to prepare her for court. She wants to reduce her domestic violence charges and get them changed to disorderly conduct. She has already completed the community service and anger management therapy classes. Adam advises her not to repeat the same mistake with Eric as it can lead to her being deported from America. Meanwhile, Angela shows Michael the wedding suits she had bought for him. Michael is happy seeing her choices. Michael then takes her to meet a trip of female American ex-pats, which angers her. She leaves and says that marriage is out of the question.

Asuelu and Kalani return to Utah after their vacation in California. Low reprimands Asuelu for using cuss words before his daughter and wife. Asuelu promises to apologize to Kalani. Syngin learns that his brother is admitted to the ICU in a South African hospital. He says that he will come to his country as soon as possible. When Tania hears of his plans, she is fearful that he might not want to return to the US after landing in Cape Town. Elizabeth finally chooses an auditorium. She even samples the food and likes it.

Debbie is of the opinion that Jess wants to marry Colt and have his kids so that she can get American citizenship. Larissa tells Carmen about getting together with Eric. Carmen reminds her friend to maintain her dignity and not beg for attention.

