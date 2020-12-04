‘90 Day Fiancé’ and its many spin-offs have been a hit since the inception of its debut season on January 12, 2014. TLC has successfully kept the audience hooked to its drama and guilty pleasure genre on a simple yet riveting premise. After applying for a K-1 visa (exclusively available to fiancés of U.S. citizens), the couples are given 90 days to decide whether they want to take the next step and tie the knot or bid their lovers farewell and head back home. After 7 highly rated seasons of the American reality TV show, its 8th edition will be gracing the screens from December 6, 2020. Here are all the details you need to know about the four new and three returning couples featuring in the upcoming season!

Brandon, 27, and Julia, 26

Brandon and Julia hail from completely contrasting lifestyles. He belongs from Dinwiddie County, located in Virginia, while she is a Russian who has lived the city life thoroughly. While their backgrounds could have been a point of a clash between the two, they have instead enjoyed a pretty stable relationship so far. The couple first met through a mutual friend who introduced them on a video call while Julia was at work that is, go-go dancing in a club. Fortunately, the virtual meeting did the trick and left Brandon smitten by her radiating personality. But he has been raised in a somewhat simpler household in which he still lives with his parents and earns a livelihood by helping them on the family farm. It took them merely 5 short months and a single meeting to know that they are, indeed, meant to be.

Brandon’s instinctually felt so sure about Julia that during their second meeting in Iceland, he proposed to the city-girl and she immediately said yes! There has been no going back for the endearing couple as they are gearing up for Julia’s big move to the U.S. But bursting a bubble of this fairytale are some financial hiccups from Brandon’s side which will necessitate them to live with his parents in Virginia for a little while. While his family is more than happy to welcome the love of his life into their modest home, their conservative rules are sure to cause some friction between Julia and her beau. She might also be hesitant to help them out on the farm as opposed to their expectation of her.

Mike, 35, and Natalie, 35

Mike and Natalie are no novice to the workings of the reality show but what they are experiencing for the first time is the anxiety of their relationship moving too fast. The couple met each other through mutual friends who asked them to be godparents to their baby. They hit it off instantaneously and after a period of texting and online dating, finally met in person. Despite them having freshly come out of unhappy marriages and a poles-apart lifestyle, Mike felt deeply in love with Natalie, so much so that he popped the question to her at the Eiffel Tower during their second meeting.

Surpassing the sundry bumps in the road like distrustful of each other and the profoundness of their own feeling, Mike and Natalie have made it to another season of ‘90 Day Fiancé.’ But this does not indicate the fact that the many problems between them are over now. After applying for the K-1 Visa, Mike visited his beau’s home country, Ukraine, during the waiting period. Despite everything going according to their plan, the realization dawns upon them that right after Natalie receives her visa, she would be required to move to the U.S. within 20 days. The couple goes into a panic mode as sorting out their endless list of mutual issues seems an impossibility before they could commit to marriage within three months’ time.

Rebecca, 49, and Zied, 27

Another pair of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ alums are now engaged and enthusiastic about beginning the K-1 Visa process. The day of its penultimate step-Zied’s interview-cannot arrive fast enough for Rebecca. They have shared a blissfully amorous bond despite their vast age and cultural differences. But his conservative religious beliefs continue to create ripples in their relationship and also make her dubious of his real intent to get married. Rebecca’s daughter, Tiffany, and her boyfriend, Micah, express the same suspicion as the Tunisian is hell-bent about tying the knot before Ramadan. Those well acquainted with their love story are scared for the fan-favorite couple’s future together.

Yara, 25, and Jovi, 29

Jovi is a New Orleans, LA-native who met his girlfriend, Yara, by the most unconventional medium. While globe-trotting, he downloaded a travel app to facilitate meeting new people and so came across the gorgeous Ukrainian, Yara. They met with the sole intention to hook-up but unexpectedly developed intense feelings for each other. The couple mutually decided to continue the adventure trip together which led to them kick-starting a meaningful relationship. After almost six months, Yara conceived Jovi’s child, and the elated soon-to-father proposed to his beau. They even filed for the K-1 Visa to bring her to the stateside. Heart-breakingly, Yara underwent a miscarriage shortly after but the mishap brought the two extremely close, leading them to disregard his partying ways and her inability to accept his lifestyle. But what about after she lands in America?

Ryan, 27, and Stephanie, 52

Ryan is a carefree young man from Belize, Central America, while Stephanie hails from Grand Rapids, Michigan. The latter is a dedicated entrepreneur who let slip the simpler pleasures of life in trying to run her two spa centers. Without the experience of a serious relationship, she met him while holidaying on a beach located in his hometown. The two formed an instant connection shortly after sharing a casual conversation. After a lifetime of living alone, Stephanie had finally found the one and wishes to settle down with him. Ryan is showered with presents and even provided financial aid by his beau, a feeling he is relishing thoroughly. But after she lands in the U.S., Stephanie expects him to act maturer and less flirtatious and is filled by speculation of her friends and family who are distrustful of his real intention behind dating her.

Amira, 28, and Andrew, 32

Like hundreds of millennial couples, Amira and Andrew cross paths virtually on a dating app. But what sets them apart is that they actually mean the promises made to each other. In fact, the Roseville, California-native had created a profile solely to find a life partner to settle down with and luckily, his lady love reciprocated his feelings. After committing to each other, they meet for a romantic week in Las Vegas, a trip Andrew sees fit to pop the question to the French beauty. Amira gladly accepts his proposal and the two file for the K-1 Visa which gets approved shortly after. But their smooth running relationship is adversely affected after the world gets hit by the novel coronavirus. Andrew has to tackle several problems before he could get his fiance to the United States and that too, before the expiration of her visa.

Hazel, 28, and Tarik, 46

The third couple to make a comeback on season 8 of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ is Hazel and Tarik. Before featuring on the second edition of the show, they had met each other on a dating website and within a few days of communication, formed a deep bond. Both came from a similar background of being parents to a child and knew the gravity of engulfing into a serious relationship. The Virginia-native went to great lengths to see Hazel in person and put in his best effort in order to fit into her culture.

By the end of it, Hazel and Tarik’s fans saw them crossing all hurdles and getting engaged. But the upcoming season brings with it fresh hell and a boatload of drama. After having applied for the K-1 visa, she is about to begin her 90 days in the U.S. and has brought along her 8-year-old son, Harry. While this makes things different, it does not change how Tarik feels about her. But what directly impacts their relationship is the revelation that his beau is a bisexual and wishes to add another woman to their equation. In addition to this uncomfortable situation, a particular detail about the pair’s past further complicates everything.

