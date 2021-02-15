In the 10th episode of ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8, we saw Mike and Natalie attempting to solve their issues by attending therapy sessions. On the other hand, Jovi’s father has a couple of questions for Yara while Tarik and Hazel are worried about Harrey. Stephanie showcases her psychic prowess and upsets Ryan with her prediction. Andrew comes up with a new plan, while Rebecca is jealous when Zied gets attention from another woman. More on that later. Now, the eighth season is all geared up to release its 11th episode. And here is everything we know about it!

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 11 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 11 will release on February 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on TLC.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 11 on the TLC channel at the abovementioned time slot if you have a cable connection. However, you can also catch the show by logging in to TLC’s official website. You can also live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Episodes are available on Hulu, and you can also purchase them on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, titled ‘Three’s a Party,’ “Julia thinks she’s pregnant. Stephanie and Ryan have an explosive fight. Natalie demands answers. Jovi upsets Yara at their engagement party. Rebecca worries that Zied will change his mind. Tarik and Hazel pursue finding a girlfriend” — as outlined by TLC.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 10 Recap

In the 10th episode, Brandon has a discussion with his parents and explains how Julia is frustrated with the farm. His father warns him: “Don’t make a stupid decision.” When Brandon blames his mother for the engagement fiasco, she bursts into tears and tells him: “I wanted to be gaining a daughter rather than losing my son. You’re my baby. The fact that she’s making you choose between us and her…That just makes me so sad.” Following the departure of Mike’s mother, Natalie demands a higher budget for the upcoming nuptials.

Mike, however, says that he can only afford soda for the wedding. He admits that he is putting off planning because he is unsure if Natalie is the one for him. He says before the cameras: “One minute she loves me, one minute she doesn’t love me. I’m still trying to figure her out. These are just kind of reality for me.” Yara announces her pregnancy to Jovi, and he is convinced that she is not telling the truth. He says: “I would love to be able to believe her. I trust her, I really do, but at the same time, it’s hard for me to believe that she gets to America and suddenly she’s pregnant.”

