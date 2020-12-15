In the second episode of ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 that dropped this week, Tarik hides a major secret and yet, waits for Hazel to arrive from the Philippines. On the other hand, Brandon’s mom asks Julia about birth control while Mike makes a good impression on Natalie on her first night in the US. Zied delivers some bad news to Rebecca while Jovi shows Yara around New Orleans. Now, the eighth season is all geared up to drop its 3rd episode. And here is everything we know about it!

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 3 will release on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on TLC.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

The latest episode of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ will air on the TLC channel, which you can watch at the abovementioned time slot if you have a cable connection. However, you can also catch the show by logging in to TLC’s official website. You can also live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Episodes are available on Hulu, and you can also purchase them on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Bless This Mess’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Julia pushes Brandon to confront his parents. After meeting Jovi’s mom, Yara feels even more uncomfortable. Andrew hopes to get his French fiance to the US. Hazel is surprised by Tarik’s living conditions.”

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 2 Recap

Rebecca and Zied from ‘Before the 90 Days’ are still in the midst of their struggles. While Zied has a bad temper and is always controlling, Rebecca believes that she cannot find anyone better than this guy. Even her family has made several sacrifices to accommodate his demands but he simply does not appreciate the efforts. On the other hand, Tarik and Hazel have their own issues. While Hazel has lost custody of her son and did not reveal that she was homeless, Tarik’s brother behaves like a jerk when the truth comes out. Tarik thinks that Hazel has had an abortion and is lying about it. Meanwhile, Hazel does not show any sexual inclination toward Tarik.

Coming to Mike and Natalie, the latter states that she does not want Uncle Beau in the house, and he is forced to move in with his brother. But before leaving, he says: “Buddy, I know this relationship isn’t going to work, I’ll see you in 90 days.” Natalie later expresses her frustration with Mike’s debts and his issues around religion. Brandon and Julia have relatively fewer issues. However, Brandon’s overbearing parents seem to have too much of an influence on their life. Jovi and Yara get into an argument when Yara says that she wants a clean apartment. When Yara claims she does not wish to live out of a suitcase, Jovi shouts back: “so, let’s go get drunk at tourist attractions!”

