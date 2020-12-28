In the 4th episode of ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 that dropped this week, Mike is not successful in making Natalie feel conformable when she reaches the US. Stephanie is worried that her secret will ruin her relationship while Zied is skeptical about leaving his parents. On the other hand, Jovi and Yara get into an argument while Julia faces her own share of issues during a day on Brandon’s farm. Andrew discovers unsettling news about Amira. More on that later. Now, the eighth season is all geared up to drop its 5th episode. And here is everything we know about it!

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 5 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 5 will release on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on TLC.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 5 Online?

The latest episode of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ will air on the TLC channel, which you can watch at the abovementioned time slot if you have a cable connection. However, you can also catch the show by logging in to TLC’s official website. You can also live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Episodes are available on Hulu, and you can also purchase them on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Who’s the Boss?’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Brandon’s parents disapprove of the wedding date; Rebecca rushes to get settled in a new home; Stephanie reveals her financial agreement with Ryan to the family; Yara and Natalie have trust issues with their partners; Tarik fails to convert Hazel.”

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 4 Recap

Mike makes some French toast and treats Natalie during her first morning on the farm in Sequim. But Natalie is still adjusting to the changed conditions. She says: “It’s constantly cold. This house is like a trailer. The walls are very thin. It’s a huge change for me.” Michigan-based Stephanie introduces herself: “I like to multitask, so I hula hoop with my glasses on that resets my circadian rhythm. The bright green fluorescent helps you sleep better at night. And I like to stay young so I do my youth serum shots every morning.” She also reveals that Ryan is her 27-year-old fiancé from Belize.

Julia is given a separate room and Brandon’s mom leaves condoms for the couple. A shocked Julia says in a confessional: “Why? This is crazy, I don’t understand. It’s like she’s trying to attack me.” During dinner, Brandon’s dad gives them a Christian blessing. Of course, she is confused with these new customs: “I feel like I need to run. This is different. Bran Odon, I am serious. I am scared.” But when she asks if she can share the same room with her finance, she is denied once again!

Read More: Who Are The Richest 90 Day Fiance Cast Members?