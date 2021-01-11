In the 6th episode of ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 that dropped this week, Natalie is disgusted with Mike’s smelly closet and is reluctant to keep her belongings there. On the other hand, Yara learns more about Jovi while Amira’s dad has a confrontation with Andrew. Zied reaches the US and faces several questions from Rebecca’s family. Hazel meets up with Tarik’s daughter while Stephanie and Ryan get into a massive argument. More on that later. Now, the eighth season is all geared up to drop its 7th episode. And here is everything we know about it!

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 7 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 7 will release on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on TLC.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 7 Online?

The latest episode of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ will air on the TLC channel, which you can watch at the abovementioned time slot if you have a cable connection. However, you can also catch the show by logging in to TLC’s official website. You can also live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Episodes are available on Hulu, and you can also purchase them on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘You So Bad Boy’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “A wild night gets Brandon and Julia into trouble. Zied’s first night doesn’t go as planned; Mike feels insulted by Natalie; Yara worries she might be pregnant; Amira is released from custody; Hazel finds out Tarik has been texting their ex.”

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 6 Recap

In Sequim, Washington, Natalie tries to be a supportive partner and makes breakfast for Mike. She later says in a confessional: “Right now I feel like we have hope. I don’t know, I try.” However, since she does not want to share the closet, she gets herself a new closet. She also compliments Mike on his health after his diet: “I see that you are serious about the diet and you will look gorgeous. I need to put [on] some more weight and you need to lose some more weight, so chin chin!” On the other hand, Jovi announces that he has to leave Yara for work. Jovi explains before the cameras: “I feel horrible. If I had known things would play out the way they did, I would have stayed with her. It sucks, but I have a flight to catch. I have to go to work.”

Amira is still detained and Andrew expresses his disappointment in his resort, saying: “This view depresses me because Amira was supposed to be here to share it with me.” Andrew then talks to his mom and sister over FaceTime: “I knew the risk but I was optimistic. I was hopeful. I always thought that even if she was rejected at the Mexican border, she would just be on a plane back to France. I have to figure out how to overcome this next obstacle…Each day that ticks away brings us closer to the expiration date of her via.” In Atlanta, Rebecca prepares for Zied’s arrival.

Read More: Who Are The Richest 90 Day Fiance Cast Members?