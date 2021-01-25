In the 8th episode of ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 that dropped this week, we see Stephanie, who tests Ryan in Belize. On the other hand, Natalie faces Mike’s mother while Julia gives Brandon an ultimatum. Yara is excited to deliver some big news, but it’s interrupted by Jovi’s drinking. Finally, Andrew comes up with another idea to get Amira into the US. More on that later. Now, the eighth season is all geared up to drop its 9th episode. And here is everything we know about it!

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 9 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 9 will release on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on TLC.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 9 Online?

The latest episode of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ will air on the TLC channel, which you can watch at the abovementioned time slot if you have a cable connection. However, you can also catch the show by logging in to TLC’s official website. You can also live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Episodes are available on Hulu, and you can also purchase them on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The No Bang Theory.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Brandon stands up to his parents; Jovi doesn’t believe Yara is pregnant; Mike refuses to plan the wedding; Tarik and Hazel look for a third; Zied learns about Rebecca’s ex; Andrew wants Amira to try again; Stephanie admits her secret.”

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 8 Recap

Stephanie travels to Belize to meet Ryan. The couple, due to the long distance between them, has been involved in several arguments. Steph blames everything on the distance and gifts him a set of watches to prove that love is timeless. She also carries her mother’s engagement ring. She clarifies: “Even though Ryan is my fiancé, he’s never officially proposed yet.” Mike and Natalie attempt to mend fences, following her overreaction in the kitchen the night before. Mike tells her: “I’m not here to hurt you.” Natalie later says in a confessional: “Sometimes I’m angry with him. Sometimes I want to run away. I realize I have two choices: either I’m married, either I’m right. I prefer to be married.”

In New Orleans, Yara buys a pregnancy test kit. She explains that if she is expecting, she is not yet ready to take care of a child. And as fate can have it, she is indeed pregnant. She calls up a friend and says: “F**k, I don’t want to think about this. I can’t understand I’m pregnant now. What will I do alone, with a kid? That’s not my plan for sure.” Amira reaches France after spending three days in an immigration detention center in Mexico. Andrew is still waiting at the resort in Puerto Vallarta. We hear him saying as he eats two icecreams: “One for me, one for Amira. I really wish she was here.”

Read More: Who Are The Richest 90 Day Fiance Cast Members?