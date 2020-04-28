’90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined’ features over 40 of our favorite alums from the hit reality series, ’90 Day Fiance’. While staying inside because of strict self-isolation measures, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the stars document their daily lives behind closed doors. Last week, in the premiere episode, we met a bunch of our fan-favorite stars. This week, we see yet another batch of alums, resorting to creative ways to navigate the crisis. Now, the show is all set to release its next part. Read on to know everything about ’90-Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ episode 3.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Episode 3 Release Date:

‘90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ Episode 3 will release on May 4, 2020, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT & 8 pm CT.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ Episode 3 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online or on-demand by logging into TLC’s official website.

If you are not a cable person, you can catch the series on multiple live-streaming services such as Directv, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Episode 2 Recap

44-year-old Molly from Georgia is using her time to help others. She is using the products from her lingerie brand to make masks for health workers and those staying in COVID-19 hotspots. She says: “I turned my fear into focus and productivity. We went from boobies to faces.” Her partner from ’90 Day Fiance’, Luis, is married to another woman. Molly tells the camera: “I have not spoken to him in years…I think there was probably an arrangement and he knew off the bat what he was going to do.” It seems even Molly is beginning a relationship with someone else.

Jorge films his clip from the Arizona State Prison. He was incarcerated on charges of marijuana possession. He is worried that the infection might spread in the facility and hence, is helping out in keeping it sanitized. He says that he is no longer together with his wife Anfisa and she is dating another man. Matt and Alla are together but the former is staying in an RV. Alla is expecting and she thinks it is unsafe for them to be in close proximity to each other. Unluckily, Emily and Sasha are both down with the flu and are scared that it might be coronavirus. But thankfully, they don’t have the deadly disease. Life soon resumes to normal — Sasha goes back to working out at home and Emily tends to their kid David.

On the other hand, Alan is in San Diego while Kirylam and their son Liam are in Brazil. Kirylam is worried about her aging dad, her toddler child, and of course, Alan — of catching the virus. The couple is trying to work it out from across borders but Alan wants to reunite with his family soon. He tells the camera: “It really scares me because I don’t want to be alone, I don’t want to be far away from them. It has to work out. I’m praying and hoping.”

