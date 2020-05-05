’90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined’ is a breakthrough title in the world of reality tv where former participants from TLC’s hit franchise film their lives themselves. With self-isolation measures imposed globally, thanks to the novel coronavirus, our favorite stars are going through a difficult phase — just like us. This week, we again get to meet a bunch of alums from ’90 Day Fiance’ and get a chance to have an inside peek into their lives behind closed doors. Now, the show is all set to release its next part. Read on to know everything about ’90-Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ episode 4.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Episode 4 Release Date:

‘90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ Episode 4 will release on May 11, 2020, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT & 8 pm CT.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ Episode 4 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online or on-demand by logging into TLC’s official website.

If you are not a cable person, you can catch the series on multiple live-streaming services such as Directv, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Episode 3 Recap

In episode 3, we meet Darcey, who has been in quarantine for the last three weeks. She is passing her time, cleaning, and improving herself. She is locked in with her twin sister Stacey and her daughters. Stacey’s kids are facing issues with their online classes and even her hair extensions are coming out. Meanwhile, Darcey’s daughter has missed prom and her graduation day. Darcey attempts to help Stacey with her extensions but the experiment does not go that well.

Pinky and Pedro are also indoors. Pinky stays inside the whole day while Pedro goes shopping. Their house is small and Pinky feels suffocated. She is taking her nursing classes online and finds out that her sense of smell is missing. She suspects she has the coronavirus but does not wish to get tested. Meanwhile, Ceaser’s salon is closed and he gives tips to his clients via video chat. He also reveals that he was dating a woman named Maria for 5 years from Ukraine. But they finally had to part ways.

In the episode, Ceaser says that he has a virtual date tonight. Ceaser describes this new girl as well. They have been chatting on Facetime, phone, and through other mediums. She is a model and according to Ceaser, she is very nice. Her name is Aya and we see the couple as they chat on their date. The two raise a toast to their relationship in this difficult time. Steven and Olga have been in quarantine for two weeks. While Steven is working as a delivery driver and living with his grandmother, Olga worries that every time Steven leaves, their son gets upset. He returns and is forced to change his clothes outside. The pair also plans to move to the west coast once the crisis is over.

