In the fifth episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’, we again meet a bunch of our favorite alums from TLC’s smash-hit, eponymous franchise. We get updates on the lives of Laura, Dean, Tarik, Omar, Avery, Anna, Daya, and Brett. So, how are they faring during these self-isolation days? More on that in our recap section. But before that, read on to know everything about the next part, i.e. ’90-Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ episode 6.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Episode 6 Release Date:

‘90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ Episode 6 will release on May 25, 2020, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT & 8 pm CT.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ Episode 6 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online or on-demand by logging into TLC’s official website.

If you are not a cable person, you can catch the series on multiple live-streaming services such as Directv, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Episode 5 Recap

In episode 5, we first meet Laura, who following her divorce has moved to Ecuador, where she lives with her dog. Her life in the countryside is full of fresh air and sunshine. A month back, life started getting harder after the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted to go back to Canada but cannot, under the current circumstances. Laura keeps herself busy by cooking and taking her dog on walks, although curfew is from 2 pm. She has also started talking to a guy named Tony. In the episode, we see her visiting a mall and getting her temperature recorded. She talks to a friend while heading home and he tells her about the dangerous situation and how the hospitals are underprepared. Laura knows that if she has the required cash, she can take a relief flight to Canada. When she finds out that the government is giving loans to stranded citizens, she fills out an application form. But by the time, she gets the money, all the tickets are sold out.

Meanwhile, Dean is stuck in the Philippines with a woman named Rigin. He had started talking to her online and then landed in her country to meet her in person. However, this brother does not approve of the relationship. In one scene, the couple heads to a store but ditches the idea after seeing the crazy queues. They get into a find but make up soon after. Anna and Murcel are keeping busy by tending to their bees while Avery is quarantined alone. Her husband Omar is in Syria. They are keeping contact via video chats. Meanwhile, Brett and Daya, alongside their daughter, celebrate Daya’s birthday. Daya is unable to find a job due to the coronavirus crisis where most of the companies are shut down. But the best part is, the couple is spending more time as a family. Brett gives his daughter a haircut but she is not impressed with the outcome.

