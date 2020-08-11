‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 has been producing pure interpersonal relationship drama since its premiere on June 8, 2020. After reuniting with their significant others, the six international couples are finding it difficult to adjust to each other’s cultural and familial backgrounds. The upside, however, is that they are not ready to give up on each other, yet. In the latest episode, Yazan rips off the band-aid and straight-up asks Brittany to embrace his religion to marry him.

Deavan and Jihoon go house-hunting, while Tim comes clean about his cheating scandal to Melyza’s father. Kenneth plans an epic proposal for Armando with help from his family. Head to the recap section for more on the episode. Curious to know more about ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 episode 12, we have got your back!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 episode 12 will release on August 17, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on TLC. The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Parent Trap.’

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 2 Episode 12 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 11 Recap:

The episode is titled ‘Fight, Pray, Love.’

The highlight of the episode is Kenneth’s romantic oceanfront proposal to the love of his life, Armando. Of course, he says “Yes!” Before popping the question to Armando, Kenneth meets with his daughters Cassidy and Taylor to plan the life-event. Things get emotional when he talks about how he lost his friends when he came out, back in the 80s. “When I came out in 1988, HIV/AIDS was running rampant, and by the early ’90s, 80% of the people I knew were dead,” Kenny tells his kids, assuring them that he isn’t rushing things with Armando. He puts the ring on Armando’s finger and floodgates are opened.

Brittany feels amazing after visiting a mosque.

Over dinner, Yazan gives Brittany an ultimatum that she has to convert into Islam in the next three days, or they can’t get married. When she expresses her disappointment in Yazan’s attitude, he adds that he needs his future wife to be a Muslim and not Brittany. Enraged, Brittany storms off. Deavan and Jihoon move to a new and better apartment. Jihoon acknowledges that he has to let go of all the reliance on his family and take responsibility.

Towards the end, their daughter runs away to the street under Jihoon’s watch, creating a ruckus. Jihoon’s mother-in-law Elicia is not impressed! Tim opens up about his infidelity to Melyza’s father, who says, “Love is based on trust. When trust is lost, as much love there is, nothing else is left.” Well, it looks like Tim might need to try harder than that. Jenny and Sumit have absolutely no screen-time in the episode.

