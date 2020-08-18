In the latest episode of ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2, we see the couples struggling to strike a balance between their opposite backgrounds and cultures, while one individual gets lectured on parenting. After Deavan and Jihoon’s daughter runs away towards the street because of Jihoon’s negligence, Deavan’s mother gets enraged and unleashes her wrath on Jihoon. Sumit delivers good news to Jenny but she is unfazed.

Armando is asked by Kenny to spill the beans about their engagement to Armando’s parents. Things aren’t going well for Bini and Ari and Brittany and Yazan either. Check out the recap section, for more! In case you’re wondering about the details of ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 episode 13, we have got your back!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 episode 13 will release on August 24, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on TLC.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Sticks and Stones.’ In the episode, we can expect Armando to muster the courage and put his affection towards Kenny on full public display. However, there is a chance that it may not end well for him. Ari might begin to have second thoughts about settling in Ethiopia, while Deavan might extend an olive branch towards Jihoon’s mother. Tim might not have a great experience at a job interview. Once again, Brittany and Yazan might get into an argument, this time over Brittany’s social media accounts.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 2 Episode 13 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 12 Recap:

The episode is titled ‘The Parent Trap.’

In the episode, Jihoon finds himself in hot water after Drascilla runs in the middle of the street, eliciting panic reactions from Deavan and her mother. However, Jihoon’s main concern is to complain about Deavan and Elicia’s yelling instead of running after their daughter. Elicia is enraged and screams at Deavan about how Jihoon must step up or they are going to lose their child. A frustrated Deavan says in a confessional, “Nothing is Jihoon’s fault. It’s always everyone else’s fault, so I have no sympathy for him when he cries in front of me.”

Meanwhile, Jenny is less than amused upon finding that Sumit’s parents have agreed to meet her. She has an idea of how the meeting might end. Once again, Brittany meets Yazan’s parents but this time there is no spark. When Yazan’s father asks the duo to get married as soon as possible, Yazan informs his father that they’re waiting for Brittany’s father to arrive in Jordan. Biniyam’s family is still skeptical of Ariela’s commitment towards her and Biniyam’s relationship.

For Biniyam’s sake, Ariela goes to his Church where she is taken aback when the Pastor informs them that their son will have to consume the milk of a Christian before getting baptized. Biniyam is hellbent on convincing Ariela to convert to Christianity. Armando is nervous about announcing their engagement to his family on their first meet ever. Kenneth understands his dilemma and tells him, “I just hope in the end they realize this is who you are.”

