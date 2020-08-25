In the latest episode of ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2, we see the couples waking up to tough reality. While Ariela realizes that she has no one else in Ethiopia, Armando and Kenneth deal with discrimination in Mexico. Meanwhile, Tim apparently needs to learn how visas work. Check out the recap section, for more! In case you’re wondering about the details of ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 episode 14, we have got your back!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 episode 14 will release on August 31, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on TLC.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Deavan’s mother Elicia gears up to depart from Korea; but before leaving the country, she does not miss out on voicing her concerns about Jihoon’s immaturity. Armando and Kenneth reach Armando’s hometown to get to know his family better. Meanwhile, Brittany leaves Jordan and goes to Chicago. Tim and Melyza have a discussion about the status of their relationship while Sumit needs to convince his parents to allow him to marry Jenny. Ariela explains how it is difficult to survive in Ethiopia, to which Biniyam replies that he is “done.”

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 14 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 2 Episode 14 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 13 Recap:

In the 13th episode, Deavan and Jihoon hold a traditional 100-day birthday party for their son Taeyang. Deavan tries to help Jihoon in the kitchen as per the customs but struggles a great deal. Jihoon’s mum is furious at her performance. Deavan says: “Cooking with Jihoon’s mother is difficult because right off the bat she’s already treating me like a dimwit.” Meanwhile, Ariela’s mother Janice gets ready to leave Ethiopia. Janice tells Ariela that Biniyam is a good partner. However, she also advises her that she should not be stressed about giving birth alone in Ethiopia. Biniyam offers her his support and Ariela realizes that she is finally alone in this foreign land.

Armando takes Kenneth’s daughters to taste the local Mexican cuisine. However, their dinner is interrupted by some passersby who pass some hateful homophobic comments. Tim visits an employment agent to find a job in Colombia. But with only a visitor’s visa, he has to first apply for a worker’s permit to land employment as a software support technician. Brittany and Yazan smoke hookah and talk about their relationship and arguments. Biniyam promises that he will work on improving his communication. Ariela cries saying that she has no friends in Ethiopia. Biniyam tries his best to calm her down but is confused about whether he should let her stay with him or ask her to go back.

Read More: Are Darcey and Tom From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?