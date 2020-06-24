‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 has amped up the drama quotient by showcasing the interpersonal relationship drama of the couples who are striving hard to make their romance work, despite the cultural and geographical barriers. The new and returning couples of the second season are Yazan and Brittany, Kenneth and Armando, and Ariela and Biniyam, and Jenny and Sumit, The latest episode throws light on the events that transpire when one-half of each couple flies down to the home-country of their significant other.

Tears flow, and a few hearts break as the truth reveals itself. Head to the recap section to know more about the episode. Want to know the details of the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 episode 5? We have got your back!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 episode 5 will release on June 29, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on TLC.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Wing and a Prayer.’ In the episode, Deavan might receive a shock upon seeing the condition of her and Jihoon’s new apartment. Tim might confess the real reason for his move to Colombia, while Brittany will start having doubts about the future of her and Yazan’s relationship.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 2 Episode 5 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 4 Recap:

The episode is titled ‘My Life in 7 Suitcases.’

Sumit and Jenny embrace at the airport and Jenny exclaims, “This is my happiness right here.” Her face drops when she reaches Sumit’s new apartment and sees what a colossal mess it is. Sumit tells her that they are running low on funds and will have to save up for his divorce. While packing for her move to Ethiopia, Ariela breaks down as she bids farewell to her parents. Although her mother is concerned about the risks involved in using the epidural injection, she assures her daughter that “Hopefully when we get to the end of this journey, there will be happiness on the other side.”

Meanwhile in South Korea, Jihoon informs his friends that he is really worried about his job situation. Although he has been doing deliveries, it brings in little to no money in his pocket and he is worried about how Deavan would react to the whole thing. Deavan on the other hand, is hoping Jihoon behaves like a responsible adult this time. Armando finally manages to open up to his parents about his and Kenneth’s relationship. Thankfully, he garners the blessings of his mother and father. Understanding his situation, his father says, “As parents, the pride we have as Mexicans, is what hasn’t let us see beyond reality that he’s gay.”

Despite the fact that Brittany has made it very clear that she won’t convert to Islam or wear a hijab, Yazan lies to his parents by saying that she definitely will. At the airport, Brittany and Yazan hug each other but the situation goes bad as soon as Yazan spots a bottle of liquor in Brittany’s possession. He freaks out, hurls abuses at Brittany, and gets in his car. Petrified by his behavior, Brittany says, “”I’m not proud of his behavior at all. I’m actually very disappointed.”

Read More: Are Darcey and Tom From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?