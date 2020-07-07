Things are spicing up in ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2, as all the couples, except Kenneth and Armando have reunited. In the latest episode, Kenneth embarks upon a journey where he has to cover an 11-hour drive for four days, to meet the love of his life, Armando. Meanwhile, Ariela and Deavan are not impressed by the place they have to stay in, with their respective partners. Jenny and Sumit talk about his impending divorce. Head to the recap section to know more about the episode. In case you want to know the details of ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 episode 7? We have got your back!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 2 episode 7 will release on July 13, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on TLC.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 2 Episode 7 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 6 Recap:

The episode is titled ‘Don’t Grumpy Stop.’

In the episode, Deavan and Elicia express their disappointment in Jihoon over their dilapidated new apartment, which is not enough for their family of four and looks like the “ghetto of Korea.” Although Deavan is the one who booked the place for a month, she calls Jihoon out for not checking the house beforehand. Jihoon’s parents are on Deavon’s side too. Things get even worse for Jihoon after he finally reveals to Deavan that although he has all the intention to provide for the family, he is not financially sound. Deavan gets enraged and threatens to leave him for keeping her in the dark, all this time.

Tim meets his mother, who tells him that Melyza is smartly dominating him over his infidelity. He heads out for the last session with his therapist. On Melyza’s request, Tim has been seeing the counselor for a while now. The therapist advises Tim to be transparent and honest with Melyza to gain her trust back. However, Tim is still in two minds and also has plans of returning to the States if things don’t work out. The therapist states, “If Tim does not go all in, then they don’t stand a chance.” Kenneth leaves for Mexico, while Armando moves out of his parents’ home. He gets the love and blessings of everyone except his father. Armando expresses how lucky he is to have Kenneth by his side.

Ariela and Biniyam come face-to-face and he manages to impress her mother too. However, Ariela is confused as she fears Biniyam’s changed appearance might rub off on his personality too. When they reach the home Biniyam is planning on buying, Ariela calls it “terrible” and compares the bathroom to that from the ‘Saw’ movies. Ariela doesn’t stop there, she keeps reminding everyone about her luxurious lifestyle and continues to call the new place the worst house she has stepped in. Once again, Sumit stalls Jenny over the divorce papers but assures her that they will surely get married this time.

