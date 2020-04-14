‘9-1-1’ Season 3 revolves around the personal struggles and professional obstacles that arise in the lives of the first responders at Station 118. In the latest episode of the procedural drama, the operators at the 9-1-1 call center are taken hostage by the same men who are responsible for attacking Josh. Although the situation forces Maggie to deal with past trauma, she uses her presence of mind and strikes the group leader, Greg, with an EpiPen.

After Greg is injured, the other operators like Josh and Sue launch an attack on the bad guys and take them down. They also save Greg’s life as Josh insists that although Greg has hurt him, he doesn’t deserve to die quickly and needs to pay for his crimes in prison. Unusually, Athena, Chimney, and Buck team up to rescue the operators. Also, Sue saves Athena from getting shot. In case you want to know what happens in ‘9-1-1’ season 3 episode 15, keep reading!

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ Season 3 Episode 15 will release on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch the ‘9-1-1’ season 3 episode 15 by tuning to Fox at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Fox’s official website and on the Fox Now app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Another way you can watch the show is by availing the VOD service on YouTube TV. ‘9-1-1’ is also available to stream on Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Eddie Begins.’

It seems like the makers have heard the collective prayers of all the fans of the show, especially fans of Eddie. The upcoming episode might put the spotlight on Eddie’s life before joining the Los Angeles Fire Department as a firefighter. Although we know a little about Eddie’s backstory, not much is known about his time in Afghanistan. He rarely talks about his past, which indicates that he has still not fully recovered from the trauma and pain he has endured while serving on the front-lines.

In the episode, a young boy might accidentally fall in a well. We can expect his mother to seek Athena and her team’s help in rescuing her little boy. While carrying out the rescue mission, Eddie might be forced to relive his traumatic past, which can even put the whole task in jeopardy, if Eddie lets his focus shift. Fearing the boy might get claustrophobic in the narrow and deep well, we can expect the unit not to bring the boy to safety by sending an officer to his rescue via a different opening.

The episode can feature several flashback scenes showcasing the harrowing things Eddie has witnessed during his time in Afghanistan as an Army Medic. It can involve a brutal helicopter crash, resulting in the loss of many soldiers on the field. Eddie’s life hasn’t been easy. So far, we have seen him deal with the loss of his wife, Shannon Diaz. We have also witnessed his tender side with his son, Christopher Diaz, who has Cerebral Palsy. Therefore, watching him deal with disturbing memories can be tough for fans.

