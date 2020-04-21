From Michael’s tumor diagnosis to the attack on 9-1-1 call center, ‘9-1-1’ Season 3 has been nothing short of a roller-coaster for all our first responders at Station 118. The latest episode throws more light on Eddie’s past. Eddie gets stuck between life and death after a mishap interrupts his mission to save a kid who has fallen in a well. Via flashbacks, we learn about the loss and suffering Eddie has endured in his personal life because of his time in Afghanistan.

The episode also showcases Eddie’s late wife Shannon in a different light, as a soldier’s wife, who has been taking care of her son all alone, as Eddie has merely been a provider of the family. Eddie is a changed man now. Christopher is his only priority, and that motivates him to cheat death and emerge safely in a nearby lake. Also, Chimney saves the kid after Eddie gets stuck due to rain, storm, and lightning. Now, if you want to know what happens in ‘9-1-1’ season 3 episode 16, keep reading!

911 Season 3 Episode 16 Release Date

‘911’ Season 3 Episode 16 will release on April 27, 2020, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch the ‘9-1-1’ season 3 episode 16 by tuning to Fox at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Fox’s official website and on the Fox Now app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Another way you can watch the show is by availing the VOD service on YouTube TV. ‘9-1-1’ is also available to stream on Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The One That Got Away.’

After getting a glimpse of Eddie’s back story in the nerve-wracking episode 15, we realize how far Eddie has come regarding being a father. His life is a phenomenal story, full of heartbreak, happiness, and triumph. Now fans feel that it’s about time that Eddie finds some peace in his life, an iota of joy he can cling onto when life knocks him down. Of course, he has Christopher by his side, but won’t it be great if he gets to experience love all over again?

Rescuing people from building fires is always an intense and tedious task for the first responders. In the next episode, things might get a little difficult for the officers of the 118 as they will have to rescue a visually impaired woman who is trapped in a burning building. We can expect the officers to pull out all stops and attempt the risky rescue. Meanwhile, Athena might receive a shock after stumbling across a severe crime while responding to a minor accident call.

Elsewhere, Hen might perform a chancy medical operation in a moving ambulance to save a man who might be in a critical condition after suffering an accident on the set of a culinary TV show. Also, Buck might set out on a mission to reunite a retired firefighter with the love of his life.

