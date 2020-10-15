Based on the first entry in the popular book series of the same name by Joe Ballarini, ‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting’ tells the story of a young girl who sets out on an incredible but dangerous adventure after the child she was babysitting gets taken by monsters. Ballarini himself wrote the screenplay. Veteran small-screen director Rachel Talalay (‘Doctor Who’) helmed the project. It stars Tom Felton as The Grand Guignol, Indya Moore as Peggy Drood, Oona Laurence as Liz Lerue, and Tamara Smart as Kelly Ferguson. If you are wondering where this fantasy-horror-adventure film was shot, this is the article for you.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting Filming Locations

Ballarini has been active in the entertainment industry since 2000. He has written and directed several short films, including ‘Rule #1’ trilogy, which was released between 2002 and 2003. In 2004, he made his debut as a film director with the romantic comedy ‘Father vs. Son.’ However, he is most known as one of the chief scriptwriters for ‘My Little Pony: The Movie.’ He sold the publication rights for the ‘A Babysitter’s Guide…’ trilogy to HarperCollins affiliate Katherine Tegen Books in April 2015. The first book came out in June 2017.

It was followed by the second, ‘Beasts & Geeks,’ in June 2018, and the third ‘Mission to Monster Island’ in July 2019 About a month after his deal with Katherine Tegen Books was finalized, Ballarini sold the filming rights to the three stories to Walden Media and The Montecito Picture Company. The production for ‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting’ began in Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, on August 6, 2019. Here are the specific details!

Vancouver, British Columbia

According to Talalay, actual filming started on August 30 and concluded on November 17. Principal photography for the film mainly took place in various parts of Vancouver, a city with its own massive and thriving entertainment industry. Over the years, it has served as the shooting location for numerous well-known projects, including ‘Lucifer,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and both ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’

My lens is bigger than your lens: #1stDayOfShooting. pic.twitter.com/apdF7C7cbg — RacHell Terroralay (@rtalalay) August 30, 2019

Read More: Best Fantasy Movies of All Time