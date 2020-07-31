‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ Season 3 has been a mixed bag lately. While its battle scenes are still as great as they’ve always been, its animation falters in other places. However, when it comes to its storyline, the anime has never been so intriguing and dark. So if you have been following the current season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 18 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020 and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Its 18th episode is scheduled to release on August 7, 2020.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 18 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

The third season of ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ being with the annual Daihasei Sports Festival at Academy City. While most Espers feel hyped about the upcoming event, the ones with level 5 receive an invitation to recite the opening ceremony pledge for the festival. Being a level 5 Esper, Mikoto, too, receives one of these invitations and even considers it for a while. In contrast to her reaction to the invitation, most other Level 5 Espers get really pissed off when they receive it. Accelerator goes as far brutally beating up the man who dares to ask him to pledge at the ceremony.

Mikoto’s friends encourage her to agree to the proposal of opening the ceremony but after introspecting for a while, she drops the idea. But unlike other Espers out there, she avoids making a scene out of it and politely refuses to be a part of the ceremony. Ultimately, Misaki and Gunha are finalized for the position. The day finally arrives and both of them seem quite excited about their pledge. Misaki begins and puts up a pretty good show for the audience. On the other hand, Gunha completely screws up his part by overplaying it. Nonetheless, the ceremony begins with a bang and no one complains about Gunha’s actions. Mikoto participates in one of the early events of the festival and even lands an easy win by using her great powers.

Later, one of her sisters accidentally replaces her at one of the events of the festival. Believing that it would be fun for her, Mikoto allows her to take her place. But soon after the event, Mikoto’s sister suddenly disappears and everything in Academy City starts changing. Mikoto realizes that it’s again time for her to delve into the dark secrets of her city to save her sister.

