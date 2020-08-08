The best thing about ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3’ is not that proves to be the perfect continuation of its predecessors. It’s the fact that it not only manages to reinstate its old characters but also brings new characters to its fore and perfectly aligns them with what’s presently going on. Take, Misaki, for instance. She wasn’t a very prominent character in the previous seasons but she perfectly comes in tandem with the present events of the anime. With so much going on in the third season, I’m sure that you’re looking forward to what lies ahead. So to make sure that you miss out on the next episode, read on further to know everything about its release date and streaming availability.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 19 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020 and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Its 19th episode is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 19 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ Season 3 kicks off with the highly anticipated Daihasei Sports Festival at Academy City. Almost all the Espers of the city look forward to the festival. However, there are a few level-five Espers who don’t look forward to it all after being approached to recite its opening ceremony pledge. The organizers of the Festival visit almost every level five Esper with the intention of convincing them to partake in the pledge. Unfortunately for them, most Espers not only reject their offers but even brutally beat them for taking up the courage to approach them. Mikoto, being the level five Esper that she is, also gets the offer and unlike others, she does consider it for a while. But after a while, she, too, drops the idea.

Ultimately, Misaki and Gunha remain to be the only two candidates who show interest in the position, and thus, they are finalized as the candidates for the opening pledge. The opening ceremony begins with a bang when Gunha goes a little overboard with his pledge. Following this, the fascinating events of the festival ensue where even Mikoto participates in a race. As one would expect, she leaves all of her competition behind using her superior abilities and wins the race. In the next event, one of Mikoto’s sisters shows up and accidentally replaces her. Mikoto does not make a big deal out of it as she, too, wants her sisters to have fun every once in a while. However, soon after this, things take a serious turn when her sister disappears. Her disappearance forces Mikoto to delve into the underbelly of Academy City again and explore all the dark activities that ensue below its surface.

