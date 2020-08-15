With only 6 more episodes to go ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3’ is finally heading towards its end. Compared to most other seasons, this one has had a very inconsistent run, but considering how challenging it has been for its creators to even bring it to us, we do appreciate how they’ve still managed to make it one of the best seasons of the entire franchise. The last few episodes of this season will be crucial and you certainly do not want to miss out on them. So to ensure that you watch the next episode right on time, read on further to know all the details of the next episode.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 20 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020, and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 25 episodes. Its 20th episode is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 20 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

‘A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3’ begins on a positive note with the highly anticipated Daihasei Sports Festival just around the corner. While the rest of the Academy City looks forward to it, Level 5 Espers face a common dilemma. For the inaugural pledging ceremony of the festival, its organizers try to convince level 5 Espers to show up and kick off the ceremony by pledging. To their dismay, most level 5 Espers don’t take this too well. Accelerator goes as far as beating up the organizer who shows up to convince him. Since Mikoto is also a level 5 Esper, she also gets a chance to pledge at the ceremony. Unlike others, she decides to sit on it for a while before finalizing her decision. Although her friends support her, Mikoto does not feel the need to do it and drops the idea.

In the end, Misaki and Gunha are finalized for the roles and both of them even seem to be quite ecstatic about it. As the day of the opening ceremony arrives, people of Academy City get even more excited about it. They all gather at the grand inauguration of the event where Misaki properly plays her role and starts the pledge. On the other hand, Gunha, who finishes the pledge, goes a little overboard with it and overplays his part. Even so, no complaints about his bombastic approach as he starts the ceremony with a bang. As the events of the ceremony ensue, Mikoto participates in a race and even manages to win it using her superior abilities. But then things take a darker turn when one of her sisters get abducted and she finds herself in the dark underbelly of Academy City all over again.

