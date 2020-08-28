For those who are new to the franchise and have only started their journey with ‘Railgun,’ it may not seem that appealing. But for those who see it as a conclusion to a decade worth of storytelling, ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3’ is the perfect end to an above-average franchise. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on its last few episodes, read on further to know all about the release date streaming availability of its next episode.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 22 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020, and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 25 episodes. Its 22nd episode is scheduled to release on September 4, 2020.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 22 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

The beginning of season 3 marks the inception of the Daihasei Festival, which is one of the most anticipated and celebrated events of Academy City. While the rest of the city celebrates its arrival, level five Espers dread because of everything that previously happened. For some reason, the organizers of the festival decide to appoint two Espers for announcing the opening pledge. And thus, with this, their quest of convincing all level five Espers begins. Most of the top class Espers get so mad at the organizers for even approaching them with an invitation that they either completely ignore them or even beat them to pulp. But unlike others, Makoto decides to sit on her invitation for a while before finalizing her decision. For a while, she considers accepting it when her friends encourage her to go for it. But a minor confrontation with Misaki makes her change her mind and she drops the idea of doing it.

Ultimately, Misaki and Gunha are finalized for the position and they even seem quite excited about it. When the day of the ceremony finally arrives, all of them get together at the arena and wait for Misaki and Gunha to announce the opening pledge. Misaki does her part well, but Gunha goes a little overboard with it. No one complaining though as he starts off the ceremony with a bang. With what follows, the Festival ensues and Mikoto even participates in one of the opening events. As one would expect, she easily wins using her abilities. Later on, when one of her sisters shows up at the venue and even replaces her during one of the games, she does not complain as she believes that she, too, deserves to have some fun. But then the season takes a darker turn when her sister suddenly disappears and yet again, she finds herself in the middle of the city’s grim underbelly.

