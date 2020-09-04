Probably the best thing about ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ is that it never conforms to a specific genre. It has slice-of-life moments, relentless action, a little bit of romance, and even some coming-of-age drama. All of these elements are so well balanced that you can’t help but enjoy almost every moment of it. Since this season is now reaching its final moments, the stakes are higher than ever and the action, grittier. On that note, to make sure that you don’t miss out on the next episode here’s everything you need to know about it.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 23 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020, and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 25 episodes. Its 23rd episode is scheduled to release on September 11, 2020.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 23 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

The third season of ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ brings us the Daihasei Festival. Since it is one of the most anticipated events for the people of Academy City, everyone seems to be quite hyped up about it. Even so, because of everything that has previously happened, most level five espers despise it. Following tradition, the organizers of the festival set out to invite all level five espers to pledge at the ceremony’s opening event. Little do they realize that they’ll be met with a whole lot of hate. While most Espers only ignore them, Accelerator goes as far as beating up the organizer who dares to invite him. In the meantime, Mikoto also receives an invite and even considers it for a while. Her friends support her and she thinks about accepting it. But for some reason, she, too, eventually drops the idea.

With what follows, Misaki and Gunha end up getting selected as the final level five Espers for the event. As the crowd of the entire city gathers on the grounds of the festival, Gunha and Misaki open the ceremony by announcing the pledge. Misaki perfectly executes her part while Gunha overplays it a little. With this, the events of the festival ensue and Mikoto, too, participates in one of them. Using her level five abilities, she even lands a win. In the next team event, Mikoto’s sister gets accidentally replaced by her sister but she allows her to have some fun. Little does she realize that after this event, her sister will disappear and she’ll be forced to plunge deep into the underbelly of Academy City all over again to unravel the mysteries behind her sister’s disappearance.

