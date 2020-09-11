Despite its sporadic hiatus because of the ongoing pandemic and despite its minor animation glitches here and there, season 3 of ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ continues to outshine its predecessors. Not to mention, its current Dreamer Ranker Arc is by far one of the most intriguing anime arcs of this season. So if you have been watching the current season of ‘Railgun’ and you’re eagerly waiting for its next episode, read on further to know all the details about its release date and streaming availability.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 24 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020, and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 25 episodes. Its 24th episode is scheduled to release on September 18, 2020.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 24 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

In its first few episodes, the third of ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ introduces us to the upcoming Daihasei Sports Festival. While most people of Academy City seem to be looking forward to it, there are a few others who don’t care about it at all. Among them, many are the level five Espers who, after the events of the previous season, don’t want anything to do with Academy City. Still, to follow tradition, the officials of the festival set out to send invitations to all level five Espers, hoping that some of them would agree to recite the opening pledge for the festival.

However, to their dismay, things don’t go as planned. Most of the Espers don’t take these invitations too well and Accelerator even brutally beats up the official who dares to ask him if he’s interested. But unlike most others, Mikoto, who is also a level five Esper, considers the invitation for a while. She sits on it for a couple of days and even thinks of accepting it when her friends encourage her. However, eventually, she, too, drops the idea of becoming a part of it.

Ultimately, Misaki and Gunha are finalized as the pledging level five Espers. While the crowd from the city gathers all around them, they announce the pledge and give it one hell of an inauguration. With what follows, Mikoto competes in one of the early competitions and lands an easy win. In her next event, one of her sisters accidentally replaces her. Initially, she does not stress over it too much. But then she realizes that someone has abducted her sister. With this, she finds herself drifting back into the underbelly of Academy City where several dark secrets await her.

