Beyond the season 2 mark, only a few anime series are able to constantly improve their content. Fortunately, ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ is one of them. Everything from its art and animation to its subtle plot developments that link back to the first season, makes ‘Railgun T’ one of the best creations of J.C Staff. With that said, if you have been following the series, you surely don’t want to miss out on the last episode of this season. So to make sure that you watch it before the spoilers come flooding in, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 25 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020, and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 25 episodes. Its 25th episode is scheduled to release on September 25, 2020.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 25 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

The first few episodes of ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun T’ revolve all around the Daihasei Sports Festival and all the events that lead to it. As always, almost everyone anticipates the festival. However, because of everything that happened in season 2, most level five Espers show no interest in the event. Even so, following common tradition, the organizers of the festival send out invites for the inaugural pledge to all level five Espers. Most of them get really infuriated by this and Accelerator goes as far as beating up the organizer who dares to give him the invite. In the meantime, Mikoto also gets the opportunity to announce the opening pledge. Unlike others, she takes her time to think about it. But even though she gets a lot of support from her friends, one thing leads to another and she decides to drop the idea.

With what follows, Misaki and Gunha end up agreeing to pledge during the opening ceremony. Since they, too, are level five Espers, the organizers are content while the two of them seem ecstatic about it. As one would expect, Gunha goes overboard with his part and starts the festival with a bang.

As the festival ensues, Mikoto participates in one of the initial races—a leg-tied tag team race. Using her superior Esper abilities, she dominates her competition and lands an easy win. Soon after, one of her twins shows up at the event and accidentally replaces her. However, she does not complain. Things take a dark twist when her sister suddenly disappears and she is forced to delve into the underbelly of Academy City all over again.

