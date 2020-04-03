Despite being inherently connected to ‘Index’, ‘Railgun’ offers a lot more drama and depth to its characters. Episode 10 of season 3 is proof of that. Apart from introducing the viewers to an overarching storyline, the anime manages to subtly bring minor sub-plots here and there, which add a whole new layer to the characters in action. Another aspect that elevates Railgun over the original is its brisk pace that slowly builds up its story.

The entire third season was clearly building up to the moments where Kihara takes control over Misaka’s body and its impact feels real because the development was very gradual. With little to no reliance on filler-arcs, Season 3 is turning out to be the best installment of the anime. If you have been following it all this while, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020 and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Its 11th episode is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 11 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

Episode 10 begins with Shokuho and Misaka traveling to the Dolly Labs where Shokuho was previously kept with Misaka’s sister. While they are on their way, Shokuho recalls the time when she first met her sister. She used to be this insecure girl who had never left the facility. The scars on her body embarrassed her and she hated how everyone looked at her. At first, even Shokuho makes fun of her but she later realizes how much pain she’s in and decides to surprise her with gifts. Realizing that she has never left the facility, Shokuho tries to bring a smile on her face, but the girl soon ends up dying.

After they arrive at the facility, Shokuho tells Misaka all about Kihara’s intentions for building the place. She talks about how he used her esper abilities to create something much bigger. With all the technology that he has developed there, he intends to control the entire academy city. Soon after this, Kihara also appears there and executes his sinister plan of controlling the entire city. He is able to temporarily paralyze almost all top espers by turning on his technology. Everyone from the Accelerator to Kakine fall to the ground while only Kihara holds the destiny of the entire city in the palm of his hand.

Determined to save everyone, Misaka activates her own abilities but it turns out that all this while, Kihara had intended to target her. The waves that come out of his machine soar towards Misaka and soon after this, Misaka electric waves can be seen rushing through the entire city. In the closing moments of the episode, Kihara announces that he wants to see Misaka as a level 6 esper and lets out an evil laugh. Meanwhile, Misaka just stands there with no control over her overpowered body.

