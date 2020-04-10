As someone who’s a huge fan of both Railgun/Index series, I can certainly say that it has now come a long way from where it began. Almost after a decade of its initial release, Misaka Mikoto, the tsundere esper, returned to our screens and with her gang of other eccentric girls. And this time around, it came with the promise of being even better than before. Adapting the “Daihaseisai festival,” it still has its hilarious charm on the surface. Misaka is as badass as she used to be, Shirai is still perverted, and Uiharu and Saten are still technologically ahead of the curve. But apart from its great characterization, this season also comes with a very deep and dark premise.

In its present arc, Academy City is in grave danger and even as a viewer, you can’t help but wonder if anyone will be able to save the city from Kihara Gensei. What we do know is that a whole lot of Esper action awaits us in the upcoming episodes. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on episode 12, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020 and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Its 12th episode is scheduled to release on April 17, 2020.

‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ is based on a manga of the same name and is a spin-off of Kazuma Kamachi’s ‘A Certain Magical Index’ series. The third season of ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ involves two pieces of theme music. The opening them, titled “final phase”, is performed by fripSide and its ending theme, titled “nameless story”, is by Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets. Just like the previous seasons, it has been produced by J.C Staff Studio and directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 12 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The upcoming episode of the third season will revolve around Shokuhou Misaki’s failed attempts at stopping Kihara Gensei in the Exterior building. In the meantime, Kamijou Touma and Sogiita Gunha will fight against the extremely powerful, Misaka Mikoto who is growing stronger every minute because of the Misaka waves. While they’re at it, Shirai Kuroko will deal with Kouzaku Mitori. Following this, the anime will adapt the 65th chapter of the manga in which Shokuhou Misaki attempts to get away from Kihara Gensei while Shirai Kuroko tries to look for Kouzaku Mitori in order to defeat her.

