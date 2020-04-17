Jam-packed with high-intensity Esper-on-Esper battles, the current arc of ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3’ is just getting better with each episode; especially when it comes to its action scenes. The focus of its storyline may seem a little narrow, but that’s exactly what it makes it more focused, leaving no room for any major plot holes. Moreover, the current episodes of the season also give you the opportunity to fill in the blanks without giving away too much about what could possibly lie ahead.

While most popular anime lose their momentum by the time they reach their third seasons, ‘Railgun’ just continues to shine and even promises to get better in the future. Hopefully, it will maintain the high standard that it has set. That being said, to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode, read on further.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020 and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Its 13th episode is scheduled to release on April 24, 2020.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 13 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

The anime is currently following the Daihasei Festival Arc, which revolves around the Academy city’s annual Daihaseisai. It aligns itself with a corresponding arc of ‘A Certain Magical Index’ but does not have any major connective threads with it. The current storyline is all about a conspiracy that ensues during this festival which primarily involves Misaki, Misaka and her sisters. In the present events, Kihara Gensei is determined to force Misaka to reach level 6 and that’s when Misaka’s friends come to her rescue. In the meantime, Shirai Kuroko tries to look for Kouzaku Mitori with the intention of defeating her.

When he finally meets her and starts confronting her, a battle ensues between the two. Although Kouzaku Mitori proves to be really strong, Shirai Kuroko eventually manages to defeat her. Along with her victory, even Shokuhou Misaki is able to gain control over Kihara Gensei. Following this, Kamihou Touma and Sogiita Gunha join forces just to try to save Misaka Mikoto for the last time. This part of the story will be very special for most anime viewers as it features Touma’s dragon stump. Even Gunha watches him from a distance and is completely blown away by his dragon. He then appreciates his abilities and even confesses that he would like to fight Touma someday.

