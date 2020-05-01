‘Railgun’ and ‘Index’ are not the polar opposites of one another and for obvious reasons, several similarities can be drawn between the two. Even so, fans of the entire franchise are divided into two groups supporting either one of them. This decade-old debate may never be settled and we won’t even delve deep too into comparing the two anime.

What we do know is that the current arc of ‘Railgun’ is just brilliant and we can’t help but admire the depth and darkness of its storyline along with its incredible action scenes. So regardless of whether you’re ‘Railgun’ supporter or not, you don’t want to miss out on this season. And if you’re watching it already, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 14 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020 and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Its 14th episode is scheduled to release on May 8, 2020.

‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ is based on a manga of the same name written and illustrated by Kazuma Kamachi who is also known for his work in ‘A Certain Magical Index’ series. The opening theme song of season 3, titled “final phase”, is performed by fripSide and its closing theme, titled “nameless story”, has been performed by Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets. Like all the previous installments of the franchise, it has been produced by J.C Staff Studio and directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 14 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

The third season of ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ begins with the announcement of the Daihasei Sports Festival. All level 5 espers, including Mikoto, are approached by officials and are asked to recite the athlete’s pledge to initiate the festival. While almost all the espers reject the offer and some of them even ruthlessly beat up the officials, Mikoto considers it for a while then drops the idea of it. In the end, it is finalized that Gunha and Misaki will be the ones giving the pledge. When the day arrives, Gunha, as most had already expected, overplays his part. This marks the inception of the festival where all the schools participate against one another in a myriad of events.

Mikoto, too, takes part in a three-legged race and wins it. But soon after this, the season begins to take a grave turn when one of her sisters gets kidnapped after participating in one of the events. As Mikoto attempts to track her down, she is led into a rabbit hole which slowly uncovers another darker side of the Academy City.

