For those who are unversed with the whole franchise, ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3’ can be a fun anime to watch. However, for those who are familiar with the decades of storytelling it is backed up with, will see it in a completely different light. So far, ‘Railgun T’ has been in par with our expectations from it, and with the remaining few episodes left in this season, it will certainly get even better. That being said, if you have been following the anime all this while, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020 and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Its 15th episode is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020.

‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ is based on a manga of the same name written and illustrated by Kazuma Kamachi, who has written the entire Index and Railgun series. The opening theme song of season 3, titled “final phase”, is a creation of fripSide, a pop duo, and its closing theme, titled “nameless story”, has been created by Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets. Moreover, like all the other seasons of the franchise. J.C Staff Studio has animated the series with Tatsuyuki Nagai at its helm.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 15 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

Starting off on a rather optimistic note, ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun T’ was initially all about Academy City’s Daihasei Sports Festival. To recite the festival’s inaugural pledge, all level 5 esper was approached by officials. Among them, of course, even Mikoto happens to be a potential candidate. Most espers are not able to set their personal grudges aside, especially Accelerator. When he is approached for the pledge, he ruthlessly beats up the official who dares to ask him about it. Mikoto, too, considers the offer for a while but later declines it. In the end, Gunha and Misaki are finalized as the candidates for the pledge. When the day finally arrives, as most had anticipated, Gunha gets too overwhelmed during his part of the pledge and over-plays it.

The Daihasei Sports Festival finally begins and along with everyone else, even Mikoto participates in a couple of events. In one of her events, one of her sisters also shows up and Mikoto happily allows her to have some fun. But when her sister gets abducted, a bigger conspiracy of the Academy City begins to unfold. And as always, along with her friends, Mikoto sets out to reach the crux of it.

