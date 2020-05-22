‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ Season 3 is certainly amongst the best installments of the entire franchise because of how it perfectly manages to balance action, drama, and slice-of-life. This, in turn, makes its character development a lot more effective. Compared to its predecessors, even the world-building and animation quality of the show has substantially improved. With only a few more episodes to go in this season, we can expect ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ Season 3 to get even better as walks us to its end game. That being said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 16 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020 and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Its 16th episode is scheduled to release on May 29, 2020.

‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ is an adaptation a manga of the same name which has been written and illustrated by Kazuma Kamachi. Kazuma has also written all the other installments of the series. The opening theme song of season 3, titled “final phase”, has been composed by fripSide, which is a pop duo, and its closing theme, titled “nameless story”, is a creation of Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets. With Tatsuyuki Nagai at its helm, J.C Staff Studio has animated the entire series.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 16 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

The third installment of ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ started off with Academy City’s renowned Daihasei Sports Festival. The first few episodes were all about choosing the right candidates for the opening pledge of the festival. Since Mikoto is also a level five Esper, she was also approached by the organizers of the festival and was chosen to be one of the potential candidates for the pledge. Along with her, everyone including Accelerator was also approached but he unanimously rejected the offer. More so, he even ruthlessly beat up the official who had dared to approach him. Mikoto through about it for a while then eventually dropped.

In the end, Gunha and Misaki were selected as the final candidates for the event. As most had already expected, Gunha overplayed his role and initiated the festival with a bang. Following this, everything seemed to be just fine until one of Mikoto’s sisters showed up one day and participated in one of the festival’s events. Hoping that she would enjoy herself, Mikoto let her go only to later learn that she was abducted. As Mikoto starts looking for her in the harrowing world of the Academy City, she discovers another dark conspiracy that has been lurking under its girded streets.

