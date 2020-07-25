After a brief hiatus, ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ Season 3 has finally returned and it seems to be as good as it ever was. Despite its inconsistent release schedule, it still holds its stance as one of the best installments of the entire franchise. In the upcoming episodes, the anime will be leading us to its ultimate end game, and if you have been following it all this while, you wouldn’t want to miss out on what lies ahead. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 17 Release Date: When will it premiere?

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2020 and just like the previous season, it is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. Its 17th episode is scheduled to release on 31 July, 2020.

Where to Watch A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Episode 17 English Dub Online?

You can stream the English subbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Spoilers

The third season of ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ begins with the preparations of the annual Daihasei Sports Festival. Several officials from the festival are asked to visit level five Espers and ask them if they would be interested in taking up the opening ceremony pledge for the festival. Mikoto, being a level five Esper, is also approached by these organizers. Instead of unanimously agreeing to their offer, Mikoto decides to think about it for a while. In the meantime, most other Espers get really offended when they are asked to perform the opening the pledge. Accelerator even brutally beats up the organizer who dares to ask him. Ultimately, even Mikoto decides to drop the offer and reluctantly declines the organizers.

It is then revealed that Gunha and Misaki are selected as the final candidates for the pledge ceremony and both of them seem quite ecstatic about it. When the day of the ceremony finally arrives, Misaki does her part rightly, but Gunha goes overboard with his role. Gunha’s excitement gives the festival a necessary jumpstart that it needs, and with this, the games of Espers begin with a bang. Mikoto manages to land a win in the initial events of the festival but soon after this, one of her clone sisters shows up. Realizing that she, too, deserves to have fun, Mikoto allows her to take her place in an event. But she later regrets taking this decision after she discovers that her sister has been abducted. This marks the inception of a new adventure for her in which she dives deep into dark secrets of Academy City all over again.

