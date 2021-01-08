‘A Discovery of Witches’ is Sky One’s fantasy television series, which takes inspiration from the ‘All Souls’ trilogy, penned by Deborah Harkness. Starring Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, Aiysha Hart, Owen Teale, Alex Kingston, and Valarie Pettiford in the lead roles, season one of the show premiered in the UK on September 14, 2018. The first iteration opened to a positive response, with critics praising the story for its grounded take on the occult and the chemistry between its two star-crossed lovers. Therefore, it came as no surprise when we heard that the series was eventually renewed for a second season, which was released in the UK on January 8, 2021. But how can US fans catch up on the new installment? Well, our preview for ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 episode 1 gives you all the answers.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

In the US, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 episode 1 premieres on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET. This is a day after the show debuts in the UK on Sky One. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

The show is available to stream on AMC Premiere, AMC Plus, Sundance Now, and Shudder. New episodes become available on a weekly basis one day after they premiere in the UK. AMC Premiere is a premium upgrade over the regular AMC channel. It offers on-demand, ad-free streaming of AMC shows. On the other hand, AMC Plus is a standalone streaming service that houses several AMC shows. You can subscribe to AMC Plus via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, or the Roku Channel.

If you have cut the cord and do not have access to cable, you can watch ‘A Discovery of Witches’ on the multiple cable-free, live-streaming platforms like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. You can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

Season 1 of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ had concluded on a major cliffhanger. We had seen Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) barely escaping from the clutches of the Congregation by transporting themselves back in time. How? Luckily, Diana unlocks her new witch powers. Season 2 picks up the story right after the season 1 finale. In the premiere episode, we find Diana and Matthew in Elizabethan London, where they must locate a powerful witch teacher who can help Diana control her magic.

The duo also needs to search for the elusive Book of Life. We meet several new characters in future episodes, such as James Purefoy as Philippe De Clermont and Sheila Hancock as Goody Alsop. The new season also sees sizzling onscreen chemistry between Adelle Leonce (Phoebe Taylor) and Edward Bluemel (Marcus Whitmore). EP Lachlan MacKinnon explained how the new entries affect the story during the New York Comic Con in October 2020: “Philippe is such an enigma and informs so much about Matthew’s behavior, and as a result, the most important relationship in many ways is Diana and Matthew’s. So for me, seeing Philippe just tells so much of the psychology of Matthew and, therefore, the dynamic between Matthew and Diana… So, that was one of my favorites.”

For some more insights, you can watch the official trailer for season 2 below:

