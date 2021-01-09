When ‘A Discovery of Witches’ returned with its second season on January 9, 2021, we met the reluctant witch Diana Bishop and vampire Matthew Clairmont as they enter Elizabethan London. Here, the duo seeks refuge in the treacherous and fascinating landscape. Additionally, they also need to locate a powerful witch who can help Diana control her magic. On the other hand, the duo has to find the elusive Book of Life. Now that the first episode has reached its conclusion, fans are curious to know the details of the next episode. Well, our preview for ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 episode 2 gives you all the answers.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

In the US, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 episode 2 premieres on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET. This is a day after the episode debuts in the UK on Sky One. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

The show is available to stream on AMC Premiere, AMC Plus, Sundance Now, and Shudder. New episodes become available on a weekly basis one day after they premiere in the UK. AMC Premiere is a premium upgrade over the regular AMC channel. It offers on-demand, ad-free streaming of AMC shows. On the other hand, AMC Plus is a standalone streaming service that houses several AMC shows. You can subscribe to AMC Plus via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, or the Roku Channel.

If you have cut the cord and do not have access to cable, you can watch ‘A Discovery of Witches’ on the multiple cable-free, live-streaming platforms like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. You can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The official synopsis for episode 2 goes as follows: “As she continues her search for a mentor, Diana meets wealthy alchemist Mary Sidney; London’s vampire ruler demands fealty from Diana and Matthew as he is unnerved by their sudden arrival in the City.”

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Peter Knox and Satu miss capturing Matthew and Diana as they escape to Elizabethian London in 1590. They reach the city and find shelter in the former’s old home. Matthew introduces Diana as his wife to everyone. However, Kit is not pleased with this new development as he does not want a witch in his house. Dian and Matthew later lead downstairs and talk about the Book of Mysteries and its origins.

When she sleeps, however, she rises awake after feeling a strange yet familiar aura. This is when she meets Sophie and realizes that everything could be connected to each other, which includes Miss Norman becoming her teacher. Matthew meets a man, who happens to be an associate of William Cecil, his boss. On the other hand, Diana uncovers a secret room full of letters. She learns that Matthew is actually a catholic and currently in the midst of betraying his own people.

Read More: Best Shows Like A Discovery of Witches