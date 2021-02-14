In ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2, episode 6, which was released this week, we saw Philippe goading Matthew and forcing him to admit his blood rage to Diana. On the other hand, Diana hears the prophecy that had predicted her arrival. Finally, Matthew tells Diana how Philippe died. On a happy note, Diana and Matthew are married. Now that the 6th episode has reached its conclusion, fans are curious to know the details of the next episode. Well, our synopsis for ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 episode 7 gives you all the answers.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

In the US, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 episode 7 premieres on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET. This is a day after the episode debuts in the UK on Sky One. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

The show is available to stream on AMC Premiere, AMC Plus, Sundance Now, and Shudder. New episodes become available on a weekly basis one day after they premiere in the UK. AMC Premiere is a premium upgrade over the regular AMC channel. It offers on-demand, ad-free streaming of AMC shows. On the other hand, AMC Plus is a standalone streaming service that houses several AMC shows. You can subscribe to AMC Plus via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, or the Roku Channel.

If you have cut the cord and do not have access to cable, you can watch ‘A Discovery of Witches’ on the multiple cable-free, live-streaming platforms like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. You can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

The official synopsis for episode 7 goes as follows: “Matthew and Diana arrive in Bohemia to search for the Book of Life; they meet Emperor Rudolf II, who immediately expresses a lascivious interest in Diana; Matthew is pushed to the edge.”

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

When Philippe sees his wife’s ring on Diana’s finger, he realizes that Ysabeau would not have given it to another woman while he was alive. He asks his son to face him in a swordfight challenge and goads him to reveal how he will die. However, Matthew does not relent, although Diana comes to know about his blood rage. Matthew then admits that this is the reason he had avoided mating. He also confesses that he murdered Philippe to end his suffering following months of torture.

Philippe understands Diana’s strength and power and blesses her. He makes her his blood-sworn daughter. He then takes the couple to goddess Diana’s temple to seek her protection. Finally, he organizes Matthew and Diana’s marriage. In the present time, Emily and Sarah track down some magical vibrations in the library at Sept-Tours. This is the place where Philippe used to leave hidden messages for Ysabeau. She eventually learns that Matthew and Diana are mated.

