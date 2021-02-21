In the 7th episode of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2, Matthew and Diana attempt to secure the Book of Life. They look for Edward Kelley, who is known to possess what they’re looking for. But adversity strikes, and challenges present themselves yet again. The pair now has to find Ashmole 782 while tackling Rudolf, the disgruntled Bohemian king. Its interesting ending has fans anticipating another thrilling episode. Here’s everything we know about the 8th episode of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When does it Premiere?

In the US, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 episode 7 is slated to premiere on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET. This is a day after the episode debuts in the UK on Sky One. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the eighth episode of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 2, Matthew will begin to worry that the Book of Life is affecting Diana’s health. In the present time, Marcus would be unwilling to give up on Phoebe, which will compel him to make a heartfelt request. Sophie and Nathaniel’s baby might be in danger.

Where to Stream A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

You can access ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 episode 8 through AMC Premiere, AMC Plus, Sundance Now, and Shudder. New episodes release every week, one day after they air in the UK. You can upgrade to AMC Premiere, which provides on-demand and ad-free streaming of AMC shows, including this one. You can alternatively subscribe to AMC Plus via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, or the Roku Channel. It is a standalone streaming service that contains many AMC shows.

Cord cutters can watch ‘A Discovery of Witches’ on live-streaming platforms like DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. The episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 of ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 2 begins in Bohemia 1591, where Diana and Matthew arrive looking for the Book of Life. They enter the castle, where Matthew enquires about Edward Kelley, but Rudolph says he’s in Prague. Matthew does not believe him and, sure enough, finds Kelley with a couple of guards. But he seems to be using cryptic language before telling him that it begins with “a discovery of witches.”

Matthew and Diana meet Rabbi, who says that he has seen the Book but not read it. As a ploy to capture it, Diana and Matthew decide to take Rudolf out of his castle while Gallowglass sneaks into Rudolf’s “kunstkammer.” Diana and Matthew catch up with Gallowglass and learn that the Book wasn’t in Rudolf’s study. Luckily, they are summoned to the King to view the kunstkammer.

Matthew takes it as an opportunity to grab the book and asks Pierre to organize their escape. But Rabbi turns out to be Rudolf’s ally which sabotages their plan. Diana uses her powers to intimidate Rudolf, who then leads them to the book. He takes them to Edward Kelley, who has the book clasped to his body. Diana somehow breaks it away from the man and pushes it open before they manage to exit the castle. As the episode ends, a vampire creeps up in front of Edward Kelley.

Read More: Where Was A Discovery of Witches Filmed?