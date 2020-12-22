‘A House Divided’ is a UMC original series that follows the multi-generational Sanders family who rises from the constraints of slavery to become one of the most powerful and elite clans in Los Angeles. However, their legacy is compromised when the matriarch Pamela Sanders suddenly dies under strange circumstances and the patriarch Cameran struggles to keep everyone together.

A critically acclaimed family drama cum a taut thriller, the series concluded with its first season in August 2019, which was then followed by a second season. Since it is one of UMC’s most popular original shows, fans are desperate to know when will ‘A House Divided’ season 3 premiere? Well, here’s all we know about the upcoming season.

A House Divided Season 3 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘A House Divided’ season 2 premiered on April 30, 2020, on UMC. After airing for six episodes, it wrapped up with its finale on June 4, 2020. Soon after, the Urban Movie Channel renewed the Dan Garcia directed soapy drama for another season. UMC has also announced a release date for the series.’A House Divided’ season 3 is slated to premiere on December 23, 2020!

A House Divided Season 3 Cast: Who Can be in it?

‘A House Divided’ stars Lawrence Hilton Jacobs as Cameran Sanders, Demetria McKinney as Carissa Walker, Paula Jai Parker as Stephanie Sanders, and Brad James as Cameran Sanders JR, in its lead cast. Of course, there are several other stars who star in recurring roles, including David McKnight, Taja V. Simpson, and Art Evans. New additions in season 2 include Lisa Raye McCoy and Parker McKenna Posey in other supporting roles. Season 3 will see all the previous cast members reprising their original characters.

A House Divided Season 3 Plot: What Can it be About?

‘A House Divided’ revolves around the direct descendants of Letty Sanders, who was subjected to slavery during the 1800s and after that rose to become the wealthiest woman in LA. However, when the current matriarch passes away suddenly, the husband Cameran is left all alone as he tries to unite his family.

Cameran has to deal with several issues, including his daughter Theresa’s scandalous affair and Torrance’s potential career with the NBA. He also has to keep a tab on the wild lifestyle of Cameran Jr., which threatens to destroy the family’s legacy. With an ongoing federal investigation for money laundering, the family needs to tackle their foes while fighting to resolve their own internal problems.

The series follows the different members in their individual journeys. While Cameran Jr. is confused about his sexuality and has a secret same-sex lover, Torrance Sanders struggles to focus on his career. Stephanie arrives from Paris and is a photographer who attempts to stop the ruthless ambitions of his father’s mistress, Carissa. But she is on her own search for love and finds her romantic partner in Raymond, her cousin’s husband. In season 3, the story will continue further to chronicle the multiple personal struggles of the Sanders as they try to stay together despite their differences.

A House Divided Trailer:

You can check out the official trailer for season 3 below:

