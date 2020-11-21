After a prolonged wait, ‘A Million Little Things’ finally returned with its third outing on Thursday, November 19, 2020. And fans got the answer to their long-awaited question — does Eddie survive the hit-and-run accident in the season 2 finale? Want more details? You can check out our recap section at the end. But before that, let’s take you through the whens and hows of the next episode.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 2 is slated to release on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 10/9c on ABC.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

Directed by Tessa Blake and written by Terrence Coli and Geoffrey Nauffts, the upcoming episode is called ‘Writings on the Wall’. Following Eddie’s accident, Katherine and Theo adjust to their new life. On the other hand, Rome and Regina develop differences when the former suppresses his anger over the failed adoption. Finally, Maggie starts bonding with her new roommate. You can check out the promo for the second episode below:

Episodes are additionally added to Hulu, following their release on television.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1 Recap:

Let’s kick off the recap by confirming that Eddie survives the road accident from the season 2 finale. A bunch of strangers finds him bleeding on the pavement, and gives CPR. Then, they call the ambulance. Theo’s father spends several hours in the ICU, following which he finally wakes up and recognizes both Katherine and their son. However, it is revealed that Eddie is paralyzed on both legs.

We move a month ahead after Eddie is released from the hospital. But now he needs to face reality — the journey ahead won’t be easy. Since he cannot walk anymore, he needs to use a wheelchair. He tells Katherine: “I can’t help but feel like once again I’ve let you down, and I would totally understand if you said you just can’t do this anymore.”

Once the couple reaches home, they are welcomed by Rome, Regina, Gary, Darcy, Delilah, Theo, Sophie, Charlie, and Maggie (who joins in via FaceTime from Oxford). The house has been improvised with ramps for Eddie’s accessibility. Katherine later wheels him to the backyard where they renew their vows as they had originally planned on the night of his accident. Following an emotional exchange of vows, the duo kisses and everybody cheers them on.

From the other end of the street, a man watches the whole series of events. He is Alex’s dad. Alex is the woman whose death is apparently connected to Eddie and the father is not quite pleased with the happily remarried couple.

