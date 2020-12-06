In the second episode of ‘A Million Little Things’ that dropped this week, Katherine and Theo attempt to adjust to the new normal following Eddie’s accident. On the other hand, Rome and Regina grow distant since the former is unable to express his resentment against the failed adoption. Maggie starts bonding with her new roomie. Want more details? You can check out our recap section at the end. But before that, let’s take you through the whens and hows of the next episode.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 3 is slated to release on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 10/9c on ABC.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Letting Go’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “Katherine discovers a possible connection between Eddie’s accident and Alex’s mysterious death; Rome seeks help to address some anger issues; Maggie continues on her journey of self-discovery in England; Delilah prepares for her trip”. You can check out the promo for the 3rd episode below:

Where to Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

Being an ABC series, you can watch ‘A Million Little Things’ with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can head to the ABC site to stream the episodes — a day after their tv premiere. Episodes are additionally added to Hulu, following their release on television. Cable-free, live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Direct TV. Amazon Prime users can buy and stream the episodes of the show.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2 Recap:

In ‘Writings on the Wall’, we follow Eddie’s struggles as he tries to navigate his house while being bound to a wheelchair. Although at first, he believes that he can manage on his own, he starts facing difficulties when Katherine and Theo leave for work and school. When his phone and chair are at opposite ends of the room, he realizes that he needs help. Gary comes for a visit and sees Eddie in a dejected mood. Eddie breaks down before Gary and admits that he is in a lot of pain. He cannot pretend anymore that everything is okay.

Gary, Eddie, and Rome meet up later for their regular Friday basketball game. Back home, Eddie calms down a panicky Katherine by saying that they will find a home health aide. Darcy offers her help in being Ed’s physical therapist. In another scene, Alex’s dad makes an appearance and says: “You’ve got a nice kid there. Make sure you enjoy every moment.” At Oxford, Maggie starts bonding with her roommate Jamie. Rome meets up with Shanice, who has been offered to play the role of Regina in his movie. When an upset Regina confronts Rome that she is mourning the loss of her son alone, Rome gets furious and says that she threw all of the baby’s things without even asking him!

