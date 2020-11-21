‘A Nashville Christmas Carol’ is a holiday-themed film from Hallmark, directed by Dawn Wilkinson. The storyline puts a Southern spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens. The story is set in Nashville and follows Vivienne Wake, a television producer with a warped sense of work-life balance. When her childhood sweetheart Gavin resurfaces after many years, she must re-think her ways to live a more wholesome life and not live just for her career. Special Christmas spirits guide her and help her choose the right path. With the star-studded cast that includes illustrious country musicians, we were curious to know more about the filming location and the actors that feature in the film. Let us take a look!

A Nashville Christmas Carol Filming Locations

Country music fans are in for a treat as the film not only stars the big names of country music, but it was also shot in Nashville. However, unlike other Hallmark films, this production was filmed in two places. Let us find out.

Nashville, Tennessee

‘A Nashville Christmas Carol’ was largely filmed in Nashville. It also features the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum located at 222 5th Avenue South, Nashville. Wes Brown (who plays Gavin in the film) was extremely excited to see Kix Brooks playing music in front of the plaque that marks the induction of Brooks & Dunn into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The lead actors Wes Brown and Jessy Schram are also musicians who have separately recorded Christmas songs. They felt privileged to be part of this production that let them work alongside the people they idolize. The presence of the musicians made working on the set a very unique experience. There were instances when the cast and crew would stop whatever they were doing when they heard any of them singing.

Charlotte, North Carolina

The production took a few days to move to Charlotte, where they wrapped up the filming. Scenes were mostly shot in the greater Charlotte area, including some private properties. While the cast members waited for the entire production to move across state lines, Brown spent a lot of time with Brooks at his family farm.

A Nashville Christmas Carol Cast

Jessy Schram plays Vivienne Wake in this film. She is known for her roles in ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Falling Skies,’ and ‘Once Upon a Time.’ She also stars in multiple Hallmark films such as the ‘Jane Doe’ film series, ‘A Smile As Big As the Moon,’ ‘Road to Christmas,’ and ‘Country at Heart.’

Wes Brown essays Gavin, Vivienne’s love interest, and Belinda’s manager. He is a familiar face as he appears in twelve Hallmark films, some of which are ‘Love Begins,’ ‘Christmas at Graceland,’ ‘Love Under the Stars,’ and ‘Check Inn to Christmas.’ His other notable works include ‘True Blood, ‘Hart of Dixie,’ ‘Private Practice,’ and ‘Deception.’

Other cast members are the country music stars- Kix Brooks (Spirit of Christmas Past), Wynonna Judd (Marilyn Jinway), Sara Evans (Belinda), and RaeLynn (Alexis). Kimberly Williams-Paisley is the wife of country singer Brad Paisley and plays Spirit of Christmas Present in the film.

