Directed by Lee Sang-Yeob and written by Lee Sook-Yun, ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ or ‘Half of a Half’ is a Korean romantic drama that premiered on March 23, 2020. The show revolves around the romantic relationship between Moon Ha-Won and Han Seo-Woo. Ha-Won is an artificial intelligence programmer and the founder of M&H Company, while Seo-Woo is a classical music recording engineer.

Although the premise of the show is quite simple, it has been able to depict such powerful emotions in a beautiful and understated manner that the audience can’t help but be engrossed in the characters’ lives. Ha-Won and See-Woo connected through Ji-Soo’s story and her death, and we saw how through this, See-Woo got to know him and ultimately developed a crush on him.

As the show progressed, Ha-Won’s will to try and move on from his unrequited love on Ji-Soo grew. Following which, he started to take notice of See-Woo in a different manner and found out about her feelings towards him. Intrigued by this, he even admitted to being curious about what could happen between the two as their friendship continued.

In the last few episodes, they both showcase how much they genuinely care for each other through simple gestures as they try to be there for the other during hard times. We even saw See-Woo and Ha-Won continue to enjoy each other’s company at the house they’re in as her unrequited love finally develops into mutual feelings between the two.

Now that Ji-Soo’s letters have been discovered, and Ha-Won realizes the possibility of In Wook (Ji-Soo’s husband) being connected to his mother’s death, ‘A Piece of Yor Mind’ is all geared up to come to its conclusion and release its final two episodes next week. Want to know where you can watch episode 11 of the series and catch up on all the previous ones? Keep on reading.

A Piece of Your Mind Episode 11 Release Date

‘A Piece of Your Mind’ episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on April 27, 2020, in Korea on tvN at 21:00 KST, i.e., 5 a.m. PT in the US. The show has released two new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the same time till now and will finish with its 12th and final episode airing the next day, i.e., on April 28, 2020.

Where to Watch A Piece of Your Mind Episode 11 Online?

‘A Piece of Your Mind’ episode 11 will be available on Rakuten Viki with English-subtitles after it has aired in South Korea. You can watch the episode on the streaming platform for free, but you would need a premium subscription if you want to watch it in HD. Since all the previous episodes are already there, you can binge-watch them as you wait for the final two. Rakuten Viki can be accessed on your phone, laptop, tablet, or any other electronic device that has an internet connection.

A Piece of Your Mind Episode 11 Spoilers

‘A Piece of Your Mind’ will continue with the love story of our main characters with the hopes of See-Won and Ha-Won getting the happy ending they deserve. This slow-burn romance is expected to deliver a lot more innocent and cute moments between the two, just like it has previously done. With Ha-Won being just one step away from learning the truth about his mother’s death, In Wook will also play a massive role in how the show unravels.

Read More: When Does Hospital Playlist Episode 7 Come Out on Netflix?