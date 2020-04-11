‘A Question of Faith’ is a drama film that follows three regular families as their lives become inextricably intertwined after two tragedies cause a chain reaction, changing their lives forever. David Newman is a pastor at a local church and also a dedicated husband and father. However, as he gets engrossed in assuming the duties as a senior pastor after his father’s departure, David doesn’t realize that he is failing to care for his pre-teen son, Eric. Kate Hernandez is god-fearing and owns an eatery. She is also a single mother to a lively teenage daughter, Maria. John Danielson is a local contractor who is on the verge of going broke and losing his house to the bank. The only hope he is clinging onto is his daughter Michelle’s singing career, which can put their problems to rest.

One unfortunate day, Maria is carelessly texting while driving and ends up hitting Eric with her car, landing the poor kid in the hospital and herself, in jail. Meanwhile, Michelle faints while performing for an important audition. And her parents discover that she is suffering from a heart ailment. This causes the families to question their faith in the Almighty, who is the guiding force of their lives. Will the three families do some self-reflection and come to a solution without shaking the foundation of their belief in themselves and God?

The movie was well-received by the audiences and critics. Kevin Otto, who has also helmed ‘What Would Jesus Do?’ is the director of the film, while Terrence “Ty” Manns serves as the writer. Apart from its underlying message, the movie was praised for its setting. Keep reading to know where the movie was filmed.

A Question of Faith Filming Locations

The movie was extensively filmed in the state of Georgia, located in the South-eastern United States. Its flourishing film industry and multiple tax benefits, coupled with cultural diversity, encouraged the production unit to choose Georgia as a filming location. Here are the specific areas in Georgia, where ‘A Question of Faith’ was shot.

Atlanta, Georgia

When it comes to films and TV shows, Atlanta needs no introduction. Here’s a picture shared by Karen Valero, who plays Maria in the film.

She shared another picture with Jaci Velasquez, who stars as Kate Hernandez, Karen’s on-screen mother. The shot is taken while filming the scene where Maria asks her mother to look at the college applications.

Here’s another one from the set, with Hernandez looking clearly tensed after looking at the college fees.

Check out the picture of Karen and Kim Fields, who plays the role of Theresa Newman, Eric’s mother.

The capital of Georgia has served as a filming site for several movies like ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ and multiple shows like ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

Marietta, Georgia

One of Atlanta’s largest suburbs, Marietta, is located in the heart of Cobb County, Georgia. All the church sequences in the film, including Michelle’s gospel performance, were shot in Turner Chapel AME Church located at 492 N. Marietta Parkway in Marietta, Georgia.

The Church is known for its warm congregation and embracing pastors. Here’s a picture of the trailers parked outside the Church while filming.

A Question of Faith Cast

The ensemble cast comprises veteran actor Richard T. Jones as David Newman, a pastor who is soon going to assume the position of a senior pastor. He is best known for his role in movies like ‘Full Court Miracle,’ ‘The Wood,’ and the legal drama ‘Judging Amy.’ Kim Fields appears as David’s wife, Theresa Newman. You may recognize her as Tootie from ‘The Facts of Life.’ ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ actor C. Thomas Howell essays the character of John Danielson, while Jaci Velasquez stars as Kate Hernandez. A Grammy nominee, Jaci is well known for her work in ‘Los Reyes Magos.’

The supporting cast members are Renee O’Connor as Mary Danielson, Caleb T. Thomas as Eric Newman, Amber Thompson as Michelle Danielson, Karen Valero as Maria Hernandez, Donna Biscoe as Patricia Newman, Gregory Alan Williams as Farnsworth Newman, T.C. Stallings as Cecil King, among others.

Is A Question of Faith a True Story?

Although the film is not based on a true story, it is hard to miss the overarching message the makers wanted to convey to the audience. By layering the intertwined stories of the three families, the movie tries to showcase the impact of faith, forgiveness, and foresight on one’s life. Even though we don’t face the same co-incidental tragedies as the Newman, Danielson, or Hernandez family, each one of us must have had an experience similar to the ones the protagonists face, leading us to question our faith, even if for a moment.

Every individual sometimes struggles with his/her spiritual belief, and the movie tries to depict that the solution to all our problems lies within ourselves. Through Newman’s story, we learn that rough seas make stronger sailors, only if they are determined to succeed and have faith in the universal guiding force. Hernandez’s arc reminds us to be kind and compassionate to every human, as we might not always know how much they have on their plate. The takeaway from Danielson’s situation is never to miss a moment to self-reflect and take responsibility for our actions. Like many other films, this one also has a message that one must be alert and rooted enough to see.

Read More: 25 Best Christian Movies of All Time