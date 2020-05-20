Lifetime’s ‘Dance Moms’ is a popular reality series where the children are trained in dance and show business. We get to see the kids in the early stages of their careers. Abby Lee Miller’s name is almost synonymous with ‘Dance Moms’ as we have seen her helping the kids while exploring her relationships with them, and their bickering parents. However, the last couple of years have been hard on Abby, which might make you wonder where she is now. We have got the latest news and updates right here.

Is Abby Lee Miller in Jail?

Abby Lee Miller ran into trouble when it was alleged that she’d hid over $755,000 of earnings from the Lifetime series. If convicted, she faced up to five years in prison plus a fine of more than $5 million. The news of Miller’s predicament came in 2015. Almost a year and a half later in 2017, Miller was indicted on 20 counts of fraud. She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison by a Pittsburgh federal judge.

She had to pay a fine of $40,000 and $120,000 judgment for the charges the feds hit her with as well. Miller reported to the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, California. However, she was transferred to a house in Long Beach, California, to complete her sentence. Naturally, due to the prison time entailed in her verdict, Miller is a free woman now.

Where is Abby Lee Miller Now?

Well, after prison, Abby wasn’t out of the woods. In April 2018, she was diagnosed with a rare disease called Burkitt lymphoma. It is a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma which is rather aggressive. If it isn’t treated immediately, there’s a good chance of the disease spreading. She underwent around ten rounds of chemotherapy and months of rehabilitation. All the while, she’s used an electric chair to be mobile. Abby was declared cancer-free a year after her diagnosis. Check out her post.

It has been two years since Abby has been able to walk without assistance, but she’s put in a lot of effort and embraced the reality she’s living in, at present. Check out her picture from the time she checked in at the hospital before the diagnosis.

However, Abby has put in a lot into her physical training and has been making fantastic progress. You can check out her post about the same below. It is from January 2020.

However, in light of the coronavirus lockdown, it seems that Abby’s physical training has stopped for now as well. She put up a post in April 2020 with a throwback video of her progressing enough to walk out of the hospital without the electric chair. The ‘Dance Moms’ cast member has commented that without the proper training, she’s regressing once again.

Miller’s physical recovery is not the only thing that has been endangered by the ongoing pandemic. She spoke out in April, saying that she might not have a place to stay at, soon. The hotel she was staying at closed and the information for the other hotel they’d given her was wrong, and it was shut down as well. Finally, she found a hotel that suited her needs, but she was informed that one of the hotel’s regular customers was arriving and would move into the room that Abby was occupying at that time. She did mention having an apartment, but she couldn’t move into it until the city inspector signed off on it.

Although Abby did not seem to have a solution at that time, it appears she must have made alternate living arrangements, because there’s no follow up news about her predicament. Even more shocking news came for fans in May 2020 when Abby announced that she’s quitting ‘Dance Moms.’ The 53-year-old star put up an Instagram post that has been deleted since. The throwback photo showed her signing the contract for the first time and documented her journey with the Lifetime series.

One of her most recent updates in May 2020 sees Abby wheelchair dependant but determined to teach other dancers. In a virtual class, she explains the perfect foot form, as you can see in the video below.

Abby remains close to ‘Dance Moms’ alum and recent participant in ‘The Masked Singer,’ JoJo Siwa. The latter defended Abby as being a good person and said that she talks to the Lifetime series veteran the most. Abby’s most recent post reciprocates how she feels about Siwa since the trainer has taken time out to wish the YouTube star on her birthday.

