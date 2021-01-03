The sexy scenes of these Anime are often leaked across porn sites, much to the irk of Anime Producers. But there is no denying that the Anime world should give its due credit to these anime for bolstering their fan base. Acknowledging that, I’ve decided to give you the best adult anime movies and shows, that are sexy and are almost like Hentai. Here is the list of top sexy adult anime ever made that are like porn — but still they are not. So, forget the best hentai anime and instead watch these.

25. Air Gear (2006-)

Itsuki Minami requires no introduction. Every Anime fan’s heard of the “Babyface” of the Eastside. He’s the strongest child at Higashi Junior high, easy on the eyes however dangerously tough whenever he can. In addition to that, Itsuki lives with the mysterious and sexy Noyamano sisters. Everything is by no means dull, however, tension builds as Itsuki leads his school to victory over some vindictive Westside punks with gangster connections.

Now he’s in the danger of losing his college, his buddies, and everything he cares for. But in his darkest hour, the Noyamano ladies come to Itsuki’s rescue. They can introduce him to a powerful skill so as to save their college from the gangsters’ siege and introduce Itsuki to an exciting and terrifying new world.

24. Sankarea: Undying Love (2012-)

Furuya is very enthusiastic about zombies and the living dead. He collects any collectable figurines, watches any film, and plays any game with the walking dead in it, and is even profoundly inquisitive about zombie ladies. When his cat dies, Furuya starts trying to revive it from the lifeless state, using an ancient book of the occult he acquired from a store. However, what is going to happen when he sees the idol of a close-by woman, strolling close to where he conducts his test, wishing to die and be reborn as a different person?

23. Demon King Daemao (2010-)

Upon Atuko Sai’s arrival at a magic school, it is prophesied that he will become the “Demon King”. As word of his situation spreads, the school begins to fear him, and his acquaintance Junko’s trust in him falters. At the same time, Akuto is determined not to let the prophecy manipulate his fate. But, it appears as though whatever he says or does only serves to enhance the truth that he is destined to be the “Demon King”. Furthermore, he’s surrounded by a harem of beautiful ladies who each have their personal plans for him. Some want to bring him to justice. Some want to shower him with love.

22. Strike the Blood (2013-)

Kojou Akatsuki of Demon District on the Itogami Island faces an encounter that makes him a Vampire. It isn’t long before he is thrust into the centre of attention whilst it is found that he’s the fourth primogenitor, an immensely strong vampire whom most recall to be just a legend. Unsettled by Kojou’s destructive ability, an organization sends in Yukina Himeragi, to spy on him, and should he grow to be a danger, kill the boy deemed the world’s most powerful vampire. However, the two are now forced to combine their ways, and they form a team to protect the city.

21. Heaven’s Lost Property (2009-)

It is an anime show adapted from the manga of the same name by Suu Minazuki. The story revolves around Tomoki Sakurai, a young lad, desperate for peace and quiet in his life, encounters Ikaros, an Angeloid who fell from the sky, followed by other Angeloids as the series progresses. The Anime has been running for almost a decade and has as many as 13 episodes per season. That is a lot of stuff to watch. I will not tell you much about the story, but if the picture above doesn’t give you a glimpse into the Anime, I don’t know what will.

20. No Game No Life (2014-)

The plot follows two protagonists Shiro and Sora, who are master gamers. They are happy, they hate the actual world and need nothing to do with it. On one darned day, they get a mysterious email inviting them to a match of chess. The duo is then straight away teleported into the other world. This world is entirely ruled with the aid of video games using excessive stake wagers. The gamers now strive to emerge as the brand new rulers, which is, of course, portrayed by some intense dramatic scenes, combined with enough sexy ones.

19. High School of the Dead (2011-)

When the zombies attack Rei and Takashi’s school, it leads to ugly bloodshed that leaves the majority of students and faculty dead or makes them zombie-like monsters. These infected bodies are spread throughout the world. Together with a handful of other survivors, Rei and Takashi set on a journey to find their households, in a world that is rapidly getting destroyed. Governments have collapsed, the killer infection is out of control, and people everywhere are have left everything in life, just to survive and stay alive, which sounds similar to ‘The Walking Dead’, but isn’t. How can it sexy you ask? Take a peep at the above picture.

18. Trinity Seven (2014-)

One fine day, the bright red sun stops shining, inflicting“Breakdown Phenomenon”, the destruction of Arata Kasuga’s city and the disappearance of the humans inhabiting in it. Everything isn’t over yet, however. With the aid of the mystical grimoire given to him by his childhood friend and cousin Hijiri Kasuga, Arata’s world gets artificially reconstructed. In order to research the phenomenon, Lilith Asami meets Arata, whose artificial world disintegrates. He’s given two alternatives, surrender the ebook, or die. However, Arata chooses the third option, enrolling in the top mystery-magic college Royal Biblia Academy, where he meets six different magicians. Collectively with Lilith, those six combine to form the “Trinity Seven”. With the sole purpose to restore their city, the “Trinity Seven” are set on their adventure.

17. Haganai (2012-)

Second-year high college student Kodaka Hasegawa has transferred to his new college about a month ago. But he’s not everyone’s favourite and doesn’t have any friends. Kodaka was born to a Japanese father and a British mother. Because of his appearance, people assume Kodaka Hasegawa to be a depressed student. One fine day, he comes across classmate Yozora Mikazuki. Kodaka Hasegawa talks to her regarding his problem. To make friends, Yozora Mikazuki decides to form a club and forces Kodaka to sign up for the club. Quickly other students begin to join the club. This is where the story begins.

16. High School DxD (2012-)

It’s one of the most famous ecchi anime. I guess most of you already know about this, and if so, you also know why it’s on the list. For the ones who don’t, all I would say, it’s much sexier than the many Anime on the list. The story follows Issei Hyodo, a dim-witted, lecherous 2nd-year high college student. He is killed by his first-ever date. Issei reincarnates as a devil and, serves as a second-in-command to Rias Gremory, a “Top devil” who is incidentally the prettiest female on Issei’s campus. There are 3 seasons with 12 episodes each.

15. Shinmai Maou no Testament (2015)

Most of you already know why ‘Shinmai Maou no Testament’ is on this list. It is filled with nudity. There are multiple uncensored bosom shots. Especially when the succubus makes the protagonist make a master-slave deal with various other characters. The slaves often get excited if they try to disobey their master. They experience extreme discomfort during this excitement. To end their torture the master needs to bring his slave to a climax. These scenes are often filled with nudity which includes excessive amounts of chest groping, licking and… I will let you figure out the rest when you watch it.

There are about 12 episodes in the first season of ‘Shinmai Maou no Testament’ with each episode being about 23 minutes. Basara Toujo’s father suddenly remarries. His stepmother seems to have two daughters who are now going to be his stepsisters. Basara’s father has to leave for some work, thus leaving Basara with his two sisters. He asks him to take care of them. But turns out that the sisters belong to the devil clan. They try to attack Basara but little did they know that Basara belongs to the Hero Clan. Basara overpowers them. He later learns of their predicament and vows to protect them as their big brother.

14. Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou (2015)

People who love harem anime which has lots of ecchi stuff might find ‘Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou’ quite entertaining. But if you are looking for a more mainstream anime in which the plots and characters matter then you will be better off looking at the other options on this list. If mermaids, snake women, and other female-animal hybrids make up the bulk of your fantasy then you will enjoy ‘Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou’ a lot. Because the show is just that. There are a total of 12 episodes in this series with each episode having a runtime of around 23 minutes.

The story is set in a world where humans and monsters exist. These monsters are basically human-animal hybrids. Japan has become the first country in the world to advocate harmony between humans and monsters. They want them to adapt to human society. Thus, human families have been allowed to become the guest host of a monster so that they can get used to the human society. Kimihito Kurusu becomes the guest host of a snake woman when a government agent makes some mistakes. As the series progresses he becomes the guest of other pretty monster girls all of whom crave his attention.

13. Prison School (2015)

Though the storyline of ‘Prison School’ is more suited for teenagers the graphic portrayal of nudity and certain adult themes earns it a spot on this list. It is a really entertaining show which has a total of 12 episodes with each episode being around 24 minutes in length. The characters are quite nice and funny. There are multiple scenes in this anime series which will just crack you up. You can easily binge-watch this show. I have one advice before you start watching this anime. Make sure you watch the original version with subs because the English dub has got negative reviews and for good reasons.

Hachimitsu Private Academy used to be an all-girls academy and was famous for it’s teaching quality and disciplined students. But recently there has been a change. The most fundamental rule of Hachimitsu Academy is going to change. The school has now become coed. This new rule has given entry to 5 boys who are going to become students in this academy. But they are soon caught being peeping Tom and are sentenced to a month in the school prison. The Underground Student Council members are in charge of this prison and they will do anything to make the boys leave the school. Can our brothers survive?

12. Juubee Ninpuuchou (1993)

‘Juubee Ninpuuchou’ is a classic anime movie which has the themes of ninja and samurai. The English translation of the title of this anime movie is ‘Ninja Scroll’. It has been 25 years since the film’s release but it is still popular as you often see various lists and articles mentioning this movie. The movie is on this list because there’s some nudity present and also most of the themes and philosophies that the movie depicts is way beyond children’s conception.

‘Juubee Ninpuuchou’ is set in Feudal Japan. Jubei Kibagami, the protagonist of this anime, is a swordsman-for-hire. He generally takes bodyguard sort of jobs. Jubei does not have any interest in the kingdom’s politics and tries to stay away from it as much as possible. But when he saves a female ninja by the name of Kagero his involvement in political matters becomes imminent. Kagero is the last surviving member of her ninja team whose mission objective is to investigate the mysterious plague responsible for wiping out an entire village. Even if he does not want to get involved Jubei is forced by a government spy who poisons him and promises to provide the antidote if he unravels the truth behind Devils of Kimon, a group of super-powered ninjas who are responsible for the assassination of Kagero’s team.

11. Afro Samurai (2007)

‘Afro Samurai’ is an anime movie. There’s a series too of which this movie is the adaptation. The reason for it being on this list is the violent and graphic content in this anime. Also, there are certain themes which are not meant for children. The total runtime of the movie is around 1 hour and 56 minutes. If you love anime which have over-the-top sword fights with lots of gore then you will find ‘Afro Samurai’ quite entertaining. Afro experiences one of the most devastating things that a child can. A man by the name of Justice kills his father and claims the number 1 headband.

The world of ‘Afro Samurai’ consists of various fighters wearing headbands which have numbers on them. The number represents their fighting prowess and indicates their rank among the best fighters in the realm. Anyone who has a headband other than number one must be ready for a challenge from anyone. But the one who possesses the number 1 headband gets its Godly Powers and the only one who can challenge that person is someone with the number 2 headband. To avenge the death of his father Afro needs to work his way up to the number 2 headband so that he can finally challenge and kill Justice. But there are lots of obstacles since anyone can challenge the number two headband.

10. Hellsing (2001)

If you love watching anime with vampires and other supernatural themes then you will really enjoy ‘Hellsing’. The protagonist of this anime is really popular in the anime world. The premise is quite nice and the characters are interesting. There are a total of 13 episodes in this anime and each episode is about 23 minutes in length. The anime is set in a world where supernatural beings exist and cause havoc. The normal police force is incapable of dealing with such threats. The organization which is responsible to protect the humans and wipe out the supernatural beasts is the Hellsing Organization.

The leader of this organization is Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing. A recent event has taken place in a village which is turning the villagers into ghouls who attack humans. The police force which goes to deal with the threat is wiped out. The Hellsing organization is given a call and their leader sends in Alucard a vampire, who is her best weapon. Alucard does neutralize the threat but a young policewoman is mortally wounded in the process. Alucard gives her a choice to die as a human or become a vampire and protect humans. She chooses the latter and Alucard bites her.

9. Kenpuu Denki Berserk (1997)

‘Kenpuu Denki Berserk’ is one of the most popular action anime. It has demons, supernatural beings, and overpowered humans in it. These are the staple ingredients in the making of a badass action anime. There are a total of 25 episodes in this anime with each episode having a runtime of about 25 minutes.

Guts is the protagonist of the anime. He wields a big powerful sword and survives by working as a mercenary. He was born from his mother’s corpse and has been no stranger to bloodshed. Being a mercenary his only job is to fight and kill. So, he moves from one battlefield to another to earn enough to get by. Band of The Hawk is a famous mercenary group. Guts joins the group after he loses a battle against the group’s leader. As the series progresses he becomes a formidable weapon for the group and quickly rises to the top. But he soon realizes that the world is not as binary as he believed.

8. Gantz (2004)

People who have seen ‘Gantz’ will understand why this anime is on this list. This anime has all the dark themes that an anime can have. The anime showcases rape, sex, murder, gore, and violence which earns it a spot on this list. There are a total of 13 episodes in the first season of the series and each episode is around 22 minutes long. If you want to experience an anime with lots of characters most of whom do not survive till the last episode then ‘Gantz’ is the stuff.

It is a good survival genre anime but to love it you will have to put up with all the gory things that will be thrown in your way. Kei Kurono and his friend Katou try to help a man who is on the subway tracks. They do save him but they get hit by the subway train and die. But here death does not transfer you to heaven or hell but rather puts you in a room where you have to complete missions which often involve killing to get rewards and survive.

7. Gangsta. (2015)

‘Gangsta.’ is a seinen anime which has lots of action and drama. There is a total for 12 episodes in this anime and each episode is about 23 minutes in length. ‘Gangsta.’ contains sex and violence and other adult themes earning it a spot on this list. The anime is set in the city of Ergastalam. The protagonists of the anime are Nicholas Brown and Worick Arcangelo who are mercenaries. They are quite good at their game and are famously known as ‘Handymen’.

After finishing their job i.e. the elimination of a pimp they have another target by the name of Alex, a prostitute. But instead of killing her they decide to protect her from people who want to kill her. The city is home to ‘Twilights’, humans who have acquired supernatural powers by taking a special drug. But some organizations have started hunting them down. Also, the city’s balance of power is soon going to change and war is imminent. What will our handymen do?

6. Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom (2009)

‘Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom’ is a seinen, thriller anime having lots of action and drama. It is an entertaining anime which will grip your attention until the very last. There are 26 episodes in this anime and each episode is around 24 minutes. The anime contains violence and profanity which earns it a spot on this list. In America, the Mafia is widespread. There are regular killings and assassination which take place. Most of these assassinations are conducted by a mysterious company by the name of Inferno who use there powerful human weapons known as a phantom.

One day a Japanese tourist ends up watching an assassination by a phantom. He tries to escape but is caught and brainwashed by the phantom. The phantom who does this is a woman by the name of Ein and she is the leader of Inferno’s ‘Scythe Master’. The phantoms give the tourist the name Zwei and he is now a part of their organization. Can he regain his memory and escape from this world of bloodshed?

5. Blade of The Immortal (2008)

‘Blade of The Immortal’ is an anime which has lots of sex, violence, gore, rape, and murder. Opinions on this anime are fairly diverse. The manga is popular but the anime adaptation is sort of a downgrade. I found the series entertaining enough to include it this on the list. The main positive point for me is the main character Manji’s lack of skill. If he was not immortal he would have been killed many times over. I don’t know why but this is something I like about this anime.

Manji is the protagonist of the story. He is immortal and carries multiple weapons on him at all times. He is responsible for the death of many good men. Manji vows to kill 100 evil men for every good man he has killed to regain his mortality. The person responsible for his immortality agrees to his proposition and Manji sets out to kill 1000 evil men. On his journey, he meets a girl who wants revenge for the death of her parents. Manji decides to help her. But is revenge everything?

4. Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi (2008)

From one immortal soul to another, ‘Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi’ also tells the story of a character who cannot die. The anime contains horror and sex scenes which makes it a show for mature audiences. The anime is an original one, meaning there is no novel or manga of it. ‘Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi’ contains a total of 6 episodes and each episode is around 45 minutes in length. Rin Asogi is the protagonist of this anime and she is immortal. This is because of her consuming the time fruit which comes from the guardian tree known as Yggdrasil. She works as a detective along with her partner Mimi who is also immortal. The entire anime focuses on the 65 years of Rin’s life during which people around her grow old but she remains the same. Over the course of her life, Rin has been tortured and murdered various amounts of time but each time she came back. But now someone is killing immortal women and Rin might actually be in mortal danger this time. Can she find out the culprit? Read More: Disturbing Anime Scenes 3. Sekirei (2008) Sekirei is here obviously because of the enormous amount of fanservice and nudity which is not appropriate for anyone but humour me when I say adults can watch this. Though the show is mildly entertaining the biggest problem it has is the way it treats women as objects and prizes. Other than that it is a nice entertaining ecchi anime for anyone who loves this genre. Sekirei are extraterrestrial beings who kiss humans possessing special genes. The kiss brings out the secret powers of the human. After failing his college entrance exam for the second time everyone around Minato Sahashi treats him as a loser. A Sekirei by the name of Musubi falls into his life. She kisses him and brings forth his secret powers. Now, Musubi and Minato are a team and should compete against other such teams. This is going to be more dangerous than Minato might imagine. Read More: Best Yuri Anime

2. Jin-Rou (1999)

‘Jin-Rou’ is a nice anime movie. Violence and profanity are one of the reasons for giving a spot to this anime on this list. But the main reason is the adult theme and philosophies that anime showcases which are too mature for younger audiences. This movie also one of the saddest anime movies out there and will make you care for the characters.

Constable Kazuki Fuse works in the Capital Police’s Special Unit. He must undergo retraining after he fails to shoot a suicide bomber, who was a girl, which leads to the mission’s failure. He tries to gather evidence about the girl and ends up meeting her sister. As he gets more and more drawn towards the girl’s sister he becomes a staple reason for the conflict between the local and capital police forces.

1. Nana (2006)

Though ‘Nana’ contains some nudity it is not the reason for its occurrence on this list. Most of this anime’s theme is for a mature group. The struggle and self-realization that the protagonists of this anime go through is something which will not be easily understood by a younger audience. ‘Nana’ revolves around two girls having the same name.

Nana Komatsu is a timid, gullible 20-year-old lady. She is depended on her boyfriend even though she knows that it is not good for her. She boards a train to Tokyo in hopes of chasing her boyfriend. Nana Osaki is a bold girl who is a punk rock singer. She quits her band in hopes of becoming a famous singer and boards the same train to Tokyo. These two individuals meet and a friendship ensues. But will this friendship stand the test of time as various obstacles surface in front of them?

