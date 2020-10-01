Based on the massively popular book series by Anna Todd, ‘After We Collided’ is a sequel to the 2019 film, ‘After.’ The romantic drama throws light on Tessa and Hardin’s volatile relationship that is already on thin ice. When Tessa takes up an internship at Vance Publishing Company, the ice begins to crack. Soon, Tessa grabs the attention of her slick and suave co-worker, Trevor Matthews, who begins to show more than a professional interest in Tessa. His entrance in the film throws the Tessa-Hardin duo a curveball.

The hot and steamy series was initially fan-fiction published on the popular site Wattpad, before being adapted into a stand-alone book series and film franchise. The movie’s cinematography vividly complements Todd and Celaya’s writing. With aesthetic visuals and eye-catching backdrops, director Jenny Gage and cinematographers Adam Silver and Tom Betterton did a picture-perfect job of translating Todd and Celaya’s vision from page to screen. Where and how did the makers of ‘After We Collided’ breathe life into the movie? We give you the lowdown below!

After We Collided Filming Locations

Filming for the sequel concluded in September 2019, only a few months after the release of its inceptive installment. Following its predecessor’s footsteps, ‘After We Collided’ was filmed in various locales in and around Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia. Here are the specific filming locations!

Atlanta, Georgia

Film crews for the movie were spotted on August 15, 2019, at Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Atlanta. Between August 24 and 25, ‘After We Collided’ crews also worked out of the Braselton, Chateau Elan Winery and Resort. Writer Anna Todd made sure to post a litany of pictures after wrapping up the shooting.

The film’s official Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse in between takes. Here are some sneak-peeks of Dylan Sprouse, Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and the rest of the cast and crew filming and frolicking on the sets of the movie!

Tiffin let loose his inner child while horsing around on set with John Jackson Hunter, who plays Hardin’s younger self in the film. Check out the video below!

The ‘After We Collided’ cast and crew proved they’re thick as thieves both on and off set by posting a look-see into their intimate ‘family dinner.’ Langford shared that the cast and crew often unwind by spending time together off-set. She added that they would make great use of whatever time they had on their hands after wrapping the shoot for the day.

