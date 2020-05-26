It is no secret that Marvel’s cinematic universe has extended beyond movies as well. The beloved comic book world has made its presence felt on TV too. If one has to make scale-wise comparisons, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘ can be considered to be analogous to the Avengers. It is unsurprising that the show has managed to garner tons of fans and appreciation during its run.

The show follows the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson as he assembles a team of superheroes to fight new and strange cases. They take on threats like Hydra. Several characters seen on the show have also been introduced to the comic universe. Clark Gregg stars as Coulson while other cast members include Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, and Chloe Bennet.

Where is Agents of SHIELD Filmed?

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ is a show that takes its superheroes all over the world to fight supervillains and other forms of super-threats. The show has been truly globetrotting. That should be rather unsurprising given the kind of epic Marvel stories that audiences have become used to. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the show has been filmed.

Los Angeles, California

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ has mostly been filmed in California, in and around Los Angeles. While the show’s action is set in a variety of places all over the world, most of the filming has been carried out in California. Various places in the state have been used to double up as other locations frequently.

One of the production facilities used for filming ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ is the Los Angeles Center Studios. This is where scenes set in Hydra Laboratories are filmed. Some of the other production facilities used for filming include Middleton Ranch in Acton, Xanabu Ranch in Malibu, Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, and Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch in Newhall.

Additionally, filming has also been carried out at Los Angeles Union Station, Queensway Bridge, Fillmore & Western Railway Co., Halfway House Cafe in Santa Clarita, Millennium Biltmore Hotel, James Oviatt Building, Backstage Bar & Grill in Culver City, Hawthorne Plaza Shopping Center, and Almendra Park in Santa Clarita among various other places.

Discovered the park Sarah and Polly Hinton were at in @AgentsofSHIELD S05E05. Almendra Park Santa Clarita: https://t.co/6W10owudKp pic.twitter.com/ZbBctv5sXJ — MCU: Location Scout (@MCULocations) March 27, 2018

As mentioned earlier, several places in California have also been passed off as other locations. For instance, scenes set on the border between Georgia and Russia in the seventh episode of the first season were actually filmed at Griffith Park and Redondo Beach. In another episode, a scene set in Wrigley, Pennsylvania was actually filmed at the Golden Oak Ranch while Culver City was passed off as Austin, Texas. Other than that, scenes set in Hong Kong in another episode were actually filmed at L.A.’s Chinatown. An estate in Malibu was passed off as the Republic of Malta. South Coast Botanic Garden was used to film scenes set in Peru.

Other Locations

As mentioned earlier, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ is a truly globetrotting show. While a lot of scenes set in foreign locations were filmed in California, the show’s makers did actually travel to a few other places. For instance, a scene set in Paris in the first episode was actually filmed in Paris, on Rue de l’Échelle and Avenue de l’Opéra.

@clarkgregg @AgentsofSHIELD Early morning in Paris – France, we meet agents of SHIELD in the tramway… ! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GpD8yOaVn1 — David OUIN (@goodspeed007) January 30, 2014

A scene in the eighth episode of the first season set in Seville, Spain, was actually filmed there at Iglesia del Salvador. Furthermore, filming was also carried out in Stockholm, Sweden (Sergels Square and T-Centralen metro station, to be precise). Lastly, filming was also undertaken in Old San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Peek-a-boo! #tbt to our time in Puerto Rico shooting the winter finale of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD. pic.twitter.com/5YIGqFDv46 — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) February 5, 2015

Have a look at some behind-the-scenes photos below:

